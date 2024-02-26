Watch the Full Swing Season 2 Trailer

Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
The countdown is on.
Netflix's Full Swing is gearing up for season two, with eight episodes debuting on the streaming channel March 6. There's plenty to discuss from the first full trailer that was released on Feb. 26 — including how the show ends with a three-part debut of the Ryder Cup.
Full Swing's second season has it's sixth, penultimate and final episodes detailing all the action from last fall at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, where a U.S. Team final day comeback fell short and Europe claimed victory. It shows some behind the scenes footage from the ground in Italy, but also the pressure-packed lead up of Zach Johnson's Captain's Picks selections.
Check out the full trailer below that previews what is sure to be an exciting second season of Full Swing:
