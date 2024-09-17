quick coaching
What Golfers Can Learn From Nelly Korda's Swing
Published on
Nelly Korda was one of the stars of the 2024 Solheim Cup, going 3-1 in her matches versus Europe and adding another accomplishment to her resume this year that she never had previously.
Her and the U.S. Team won.
It was the Americans' first victory since 2017, and it was in big thanks to Korda stepping up and showing off her skills as World No. 1, especially early on in the matches. Korda's incredible golf swing plays a huge role in allowing her to be long and straight off the tee, which set up a ton of birdie (and eagle) opportunities at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
We asked Justin Kraft, the PGA Director of Instruction at Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata, Minnesota, to take a look at Korda's swing and deliver a detailed breakdown of what makes it so good. In the video below, Kraft also shares what moves from Nelly's swing golfers can copy for their own game, too.