What Golfers Can Learn From Nelly Korda's Swing

Nelly Korda was one of the stars of the 2024 Solheim Cup, going 3-1 in her matches versus Europe and adding another accomplishment to her resume this year that she never had previously.

Her and the U.S. Team won.

We asked Justin Kraft, the PGA Director of Instruction at Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata, Minnesota, to take a look at Korda's swing and deliver a detailed breakdown of what makes it so good. In the video below, Kraft also shares what moves from Nelly's swing golfers can copy for their own game, too.