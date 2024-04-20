Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Three Tips to Make More Putts Like Nelly Korda

Published on

Nelly Korda is on a roll, winning four of her last four appearances on the LPGA Tour. It's historic and so fun for golf fans to tag along and watch someone with so much talent play so well.
Nelly hasn't really overwhelmed the stat sheet this year, but what she has done is hit shots and make putts when it matters. That's a recipe for rattling off consecutive wins.
In the clip below, PGA Coach Brendon Elliott shares three keys you can take from Nelly's putting stroke to use for your own . . . and hopefully start making some more putts like the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Champion!

We also recommend

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Category - Major Events
How to Watch the 2024 Chevron Championship
Hit Better Golf Recovery Shots Like Jordan Spieth With These 4 Tips
quick coaching
Hit Better Golf Recovery Shots Like Jordan Spieth With These 4 Tips
Golf Tips: Try This Drill to Cure Your Slice
quick coaching
Golf Tips: Try This Drill to Cure Your Slice
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech