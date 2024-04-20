quick coaching
Three Tips to Make More Putts Like Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda is on a roll, winning four of her last four appearances on the LPGA Tour. It's historic and so fun for golf fans to tag along and watch someone with so much talent play so well.
Nelly hasn't really overwhelmed the stat sheet this year, but what she has done is hit shots and make putts when it matters. That's a recipe for rattling off consecutive wins.
In the clip below, PGA Coach Brendon Elliott shares three keys you can take from Nelly's putting stroke to use for your own . . . and hopefully start making some more putts like the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Champion!