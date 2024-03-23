Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Hit Better Golf Recovery Shots Like Jordan Spieth With These 3 Tips

Published on

Jordan Spieth is a master at getting out of tough lies. It's what makes him not only one of the fun players to watch but also one of golf's best.
At the Valspar Championship, Spieth found himself in a lie that a lot of golfers face after an errant shot: in the trees. However, just as he does with other difficult shots, Spieth found his way out of trouble by flipping a club and hitting a shot left-handed.
While it looks tough, hitting a shot opposite-handed isn't as tricky as you may think and just requires a couple basic keys. In the clip below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares three tips to focus on when you find yourself next to a tree. It's good to take a few practice swings before trying this shot, as it's a little trickier than others.
Good luck!

We also recommend

How to Fix Your Slice With an Alignment Stick
quick coaching
How to Fix Your Slice With an Alignment Stick
6 Tips For Playing a Demanding Par 3
quick coaching
6 Tips For Playing a Demanding Par 3
3 Steps to Hitting Your Recovery Shots Like Hideki Matsuyama
quick coaching
3 Steps to Hitting Your Recovery Shots Like Hideki Matsuyama
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech