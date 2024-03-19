How to Fix Your Slice With an Alignment Stick

The slice is a common swing fault for a lot of golfers. The ball starts right (or left, for lefties) and curves further away from the starting line, making it hard to find fairways and greens.

Slices also zap distance from your tee shots and approach shots, making holes longer and harder to get a good score on. But there's a simple way to start getting the right feels that can eliminate that dreaded ball flight.

In the clip below, PGA Coach Justin Kraft from the Minnesota PGA Section has an excellent drill to work your slice out of your swing. Kraft uses an alignment stick to demonstrate the correct plane of attack for a good swing, and how you can practice the move to start striking it much straighter.

Give it a try!