Groove a Better Backswing With This Simple Winter Golf Drill

Stuck indoors this week? You're not alone.

But that doesn't mean you can't work on your game while its snowing and cold. In fact, there's a lot of drills and practice you can do indoors that'll help you groove the right feelings in your swing before heading out to the course.

One of the most important parts of the swing is the takeaway. It's your first move off the ball and a lot can go wrong (or right). If your takeaway is solid it sets up your backswing for success and makes it easier to apply a square hit to the ball.

In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares a backswing drill you can try in any doorway. The drill gives you excellent feedback on the right takeaway and the wrong takeaway . . . just be careful around your walls!