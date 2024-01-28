A Golf Swing Tip You Can Learn From the NFL Quarterbacks Playing for a Super Bowl

Today is Conference Championship day in the NFL, with the AFC and NFC matchups between the Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers respectively.

The games will be fun to watch, with high-flying offenses, MVP candidates and plenty of storylines. Believe it or not, there's also a little golf lesson you can learn while tuning in to the games in Baltimore and San Francisco.

Keep an eye on how Patrick Mahomes (above) of the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, Jared Goff of the Lions and Brock Purdy of the 49ers make their throwing motions. Why? Well, there's a lot of similarities between the way these quarterbacks sling it and how to create more powerful strikes with every club.

Let's break it down.

Wind up and weight transfer

The first step for a quarterback is winding up their upper body and then transferring weight to the front foot to fire a pass. That's a lot like the golf swing if you think about it: You make a full turn and then transfer your weigh to the lead side to maximize power. Look at Purdy below as he winds up for a pass:

Brock Purdy. (Getty Images)

Watch this afternoon as Mahomes, Jackson, Goff and Purdy, when they're not under pressure, fully wind up and then don't hang back. When you hang back on your trail side, there's no energy going to the ball (or in the quarterbacks' case, the pass) which makes it harder to create good contact.

Jared Goff. (Getty Images)

Try this: Make practice swings with a full turn (shoulder under chin) and then on your downswing, take a step with your lead foot like you're throwing a football or baseball. You'll understand the proper sequence a lot better.

Unwind the lower body

Once you've made that first step, it's time to unwind the lower body. You'll see in the Conference Championship games that the quarterbacks create space with their lower body by opening their hips and firing through with their upper body. Without that, it's nearly impossible for them to make a proper move and throw the ball. Look at Jackson unwinding for a big throw here:

Lamar Jackson. (Getty Images)

Same goes for your golf swing. There's no way for you to hit the ball squarely without unwinding and rotating your hips to clear out space for the arms, hands and club. Not only are you clearing out space but because you made that move we described above in the first step, your sequence is right on and that means really good contact with the ball.

Try this: To understand this hip clear-out, get in stance and then take your lead hand and press it into your lead hip. You should feel an open rotation, or a "clearing out" of your lower body. Another way to think about this is if you had a belt on and tugged it with your lead hand. Attempt hitting a few half shots with this idea in place with your wedges.

Patrick Mahomes. (Getty Images)

Hopefully this two-part tip is something that will help you, like it helps these great quarterbacks on the NFL's biggest stages.