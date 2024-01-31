Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
How to Chip From Tight Lies Around the Green

OK, so you don't the hit the green. But now, you've found yourself in a tricky lie that requires some good touch to get close to the hole.
The thing about tricky lies is making sure the clubface has a clean hit on the ball. The less grass you put between the ball and face, the better, cleaner contact. Rough tends to be thick around the greens to make shots harder and up-and-downs more difficult.
Not to fear, however. In the clip below, PGA of America Golf Professional Michelle Edgar walks through a few keys to remember the next time you face a tight, tricky lie around the green.

