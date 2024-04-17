Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
How to Watch the 2024 Chevron Championship

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Another week, another major championship in golf!
The LPGA’s first major championship of 2024 gets underway Thursday, April 18, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
It’s the second time that the championship, which has a newly-increased $7.9 million purse, will be contested outside the state of California, where it was contested for five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
The Chevron Championship field is star-studded, too. The top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings will all be competing as well as 11 past winners, including defending champion Lilia Vu, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, past KPMG Women’s PGA Champions Brooke Henderson and Ruoning Yin, U.S. Women’s Open Champion Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson and Jin Young Ko.
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).
Round 1 (April 18)
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
6-8 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
Featured Groups
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. — ESPN+
AM:
  • Megan Khang / Angel Yin / Bailey Tardy
  • Leona Maguire / Grace Kim / Anna Nordqvist
PM:
  • Rose Zhang / Hyo Joo Kim / Nasa Hataoka
  • Nelly Korda / Minjee Lee / Lilia Vu
Round 2 (April 19)
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
6-8 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
Featured Groups
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. — ESPN+
AM:
  • Céline Boutier / Allisen Corpuz / Ruoning Yin
  • Charley Hull /Alison Lee / Angela Stanford
PM:
  • Jin Young Ko / Patty Tavatanakit / So Yeon Ryu
  • Lexi Thompson / Brooke Henderson / Lydia Ko
Round 3 (April 20)
2-6 p.m. — Peacock
3-6 p.m. — NBC
Round 4 (April 23)
2-6 p.m. — Peacock
3-6 p.m. — NBC

