Why Aronimink is the Perfect PGA Championship Test

If you love major championship venues that ask hard questions without looking gimmicky, Aronimink Golf Club is your kind of place. The Donald Ross classic in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, returns to the PGA Championship spotlight this year with the kind of pedigree, polish and calculated bite that should make for compelling viewing from the first tee shot to the final putt.

Aronimink’s roots stretch back to 1896, though the club did not settle on its present Newtown Square property until 1926. Ross designed the course, and the club opened at its current home in 1928. Over the decades, Aronimink has hosted the 1962 PGA Championship, the 2003 Senior PGA Championship, and the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In other words, this is not a pretty backdrop borrowing major-championship credibility. It has earned it.

Ross thought highly enough of the course to call it his “masterpiece,” and Aronimink still carries that feeling. It is not a brute-force test in the modern sense. It is a thinking player’s course, one that uses contour, angle, elevation and green complexes to create pressure. That matters in a PGA Championship, where the world’s best are more than capable of surviving raw yardage. At Aronimink, they will have to solve questions on the ground and in the air.

Why This Version of Aronimink Matters

The Aronimink players will see this week is the product of years of restoration work designed to bring the club closer to Ross’ original spirit. A 2003 restoration under Ron Pritchard helped recapture lost Ross features. Beginning in 2016, Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner continued the work after studying old films, photos and design evidence. The results were dramatic: bunker counts expanded sharply, greens were recaptured, some fairways were widened, select holes gained length and the course regained more of its original visual scale and strategically important texture.

That is part of what makes Aronimink so interesting for fans. You do not need to be an architecture buff to appreciate what restoration can do for these classic tracks. It can be seen in how bunkers frame decisions, not just punish mistakes. It can be seen in greens that do more than accept a good shot; they look more at whether it was hit to the correct section. It is also seen in how the course keeps changing shape in front of the players, from downhill drives to uphill approaches to sidehill stances and awkward recoveries.

The Setup, Explained Without the Turf Degree

From an agronomy standpoint, Aronimink has the ingredients to be both beautiful and demanding. The PGA setup is listed as a par 70 at roughly 7,400 yards, with bentgrass greens, collars, tees and fairways, plus rough made up of tall fescue and Poa annua at about 3.25 inches. The greens average roughly 8,200 square feet, the landing areas average around 30 yards wide and the course features 180 bunkers. The soils range from clay to loam, drainage is considered good and the property is Audubon Certified.

What does that mean in plain English? Aronimink should reward complete golf. Bentgrass surfaces can be fast and true, but Ross greens are never merely about speed. They are about where the ball finishes. A putt from the wrong level or side of the cup can feel defensive from the start. Add narrow landing zones, thick rough that compromises spin and a sea of bunkers shaping strategy and visuals and the course is less like a bomber’s paradise and more like a test of control.

The weather will have a say, too. PGA of America officials have acknowledged the spring growing season and the Northeast’s variable May conditions as a major factor in how firm and fast Aronimink can play. That means this week’s championship could tilt slightly depending on whether the course gets the dry, brisk setup organizers would love or more moisture than ideal. Either way, the architecture is strong enough that the test should hold.

The Holes Everyone Will Be Watching

If there is a part of the course that could swing the championship, start with Nos. 10 and 11. The 10th is a long par 4 with a downhill tee shot and one of the most exacting green complexes on the property. Water guards the front-left portion of the target, while slopes, rough and collection areas make even near-misses uncomfortable. It is the kind of hole that can expose hesitation fast.

Then comes the 11th, where restored bunkering is impossible to ignore. More than 20 bunkers influence the hole, and the uphill approach is especially tricky because shots that land short or spin too much can roll dramatically back down the slope. That is the sort of Ross-Hanse combination that fascinates architecture lovers and frustrates players at the same time.

The short par-4 13th should be a fan favorite, especially if it is set up to be drivable on the weekend. A forward tee gives PGA of America Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh options, and with out of bounds lurking left, that hole has the potential to create the kind of risk-reward drama every major needs.

Then there is the 17th. This long par 3 has water down the left side and enough green contour to make conservative shots no bargain. It looks straightforward enough until you remember the moment. Late on Sunday, the 17th hole could force players to choose between survival and conviction.

What Will Decide It

Aronimink may be listed at major-championship yardage, but this week should be more about precision than power. The player who wins here will likely drive it well enough, control iron distance into segmented greens, manage spin from the rough and scramble with imagination when Ross inevitably pushes him slightly out of position. That is why Aronimink feels like such a fitting PGA Championship stage. It is demanding, but it is not loud about it. It lets the architecture, the setup and the greens do the talking.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.