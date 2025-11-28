Why Panther National's Design Was a Highlight in Skins Game Debut

"You won't find any golf course that's even remotely close to it in all South Florida."

That's 18-time Major Champion Jack Nicklaus, talking about one of his latest designs, Panther National.

Coming from the Golden Bear, that's not marketing speak. That's the truth. And here' s why.

When PGA Champions Collaborate

The partnership between Nicklaus and Justin Thomas represents something rare in golf architecture: a true generational bridge. Jack brings seven decades of understanding what makes golf courses timeless. Justin brings the modern player's perspective, the shots today's game demands, and the risks worth taking. Their first collaboration could have been safe. Instead, they built something bold.

The Big Cat stretches to nearly 8,000 yards from the tips, yet plays as short as 4,500 from the forward tees. That range isn't just impressive on paper. It means this course can host big time events, like the Black Friday Skins Game, while remaining genuinely enjoyable for golfers of all abilities. Too many modern courses sacrifice playability for ego. Panther National refuses that compromise.

Elevation in the Flatlands

Here's what stops you in your tracks: South Florida doesn't do elevation. Except Panther National does. The highest points on the property, the 11th green and 12th tee, sit 34 feet above sea level. That might sound modest until you're standing on those tees, looking out over the back nine and the 2,400-acre nature preserve beyond, realizing you're seeing something that simply doesn't exist anywhere else in the region.

No. 12 at Panther National.

The 12th hole exemplifies this. You're 40 feet up, surveying a strategic par four with water in the landing area. Lay up safely and face a longer approach to a perpendicular green. Or challenge the bunkers right, shorten the hole, and give yourself a legitimate birdie look. The downhill tee shot, amplified by that elevation, adds both distance and drama.

Panther National's stunning 11th hole.

Then there's the 11th, JT's Green Mile. The longest hole on the course features a "speed slot" that can add over 100 yards to your drive if you place it correctly. In South Florida. Let that sink in. The hole demands precision on the second shot too, with the green perched atop a hill and a false front that rejects anything short. It's strategic, visual, and utterly unique.

The Most Unique Par Three in Golf

I don't use superlatives lightly, but the 15th hole deserves them. Jack Nicklaus has designed over 300 courses. This green is the largest he's ever built: 75 yards deep, essentially three greens in one. The front section sits boldly on the water. The middle plateau is guarded by bunkers left and a deep hollow right. The back section nestles into a punchbowl.

The incredible par-3 15th at Panther National.

With ten different tee boxes ranging from low on the water to high on the hill, this hole plays differently every single day. The yardage, the look, the strategy, everything shifts based on tee and pin position. It's not just a par three. It's a masterclass in how one hole can offer infinite variety.

Details That Matter

Panther National features 91,000 square feet of Pro-Angle bunkers, raked daily. The par threes point north, east, south, and west, meaning wind direction fundamentally changes how the course plays round to round. All but four holes feature water or forced carries, including island greens on five and fifteen, island tees on six and sixteen.

The practice facilities match the course's ambition. Target greens on the range use Trinity Zoysia, reacting like actual putting surfaces. The targets from the member tees match PGA TOUR average shot dispersion for each distance. From the training tees, they match the world's best. The philosophy is simple: make practice harder than the game.

The third and fourth holes on the Panther9 par-3 course.

The Cub, a 30,000-square-foot putting course inspired by the Himalayas at St. Andrews, offers every conceivable putt. Panther9, the par-three course, includes an island green replicating the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass. These aren't afterthoughts. They're integral to the experience.

The Intangible Element

What strikes me most about Panther National isn't just the design brilliance or the conditioning or the amenities. It's the authenticity.

" Panther National has some of the most dramatic elevation changes you'll find anywhere in South Florida, and is a strategic test that rewards precision and creativity," says PGA of America Golf Professional Tom Dyer, Panther National's Director of Golf. "The Skins Game was what Panther National was built for: championship-caliber golf that challenges the best in the world while still being inspiring and enjoyable for our members."

Adds Adam Schafer, the course's PGA Head Professional: " The Skins Game was the perfect stage to showcase what makes Panther National so special. From the bold shaping and elevation movement to the modern design features that test every part of a player's game, the pros faced a course that demands thoughtful decision-making off the tee, precision with iron play, and a deft touch around the greens.

"It's a pure, competitive environment that brings out the best in great players."

They're not overselling. They're simply describing what exists.

Panther National isn't trying to be Augusta, Pine Valley, or St. Andrews. It's establishing its own identity, rooted in South Florida but transcending regional limitations.

Simply put, as Nicklaus says, there's nothing like it.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.