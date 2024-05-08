William Hill Named Official Wine of the PGA of America and PGA Championship

The PGA of America and William Hill Estate Winery today announced a multi-year partnership appointing William Hill the “Official Wine” and official supplier for both the PGA of America and the PGA Championship through 2026.

Hospitality areas throughout Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 106th PGA Championship, May 13-19, will offer numerous selections from William Hill’s wine offerings. Additionally, spectators can enjoy William Hill’s Estate California Chardonnay at general concession pouring bars.

“We are excited to partner with William Hill Estate Winery and bring their world-renowned wine selections to the PGA Championship,” said PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships Luke Reissman. “The combination of William Hill’s diverse wine selection with Major Championship golf is the perfect pairing, while the William Hill Wine Lounge will undoubtedly be a popular destination for the countless wine consumers who love golf.”

The William Hill Wine Lounge, a branded pouring bar located in PGA Plaza along the fairway of the par-5 10th hole at Valhalla, is the perfect spot for spectators looking to enjoy a refreshing glass of wine without missing any of the golf.

Spectators can order from William Hill’s well-crafted portfolio of wines while relaxing in the lounge area and viewing all of the action taking place inside the ropes. William Hill’s California Chardonnay, California Cabernet Sauvignon and California Sauvignon Blanc will be available.

below). Fans can visit To further extend the partnership to those who may not be able to make it to Valhalla for this year’s PGA Championship, William Hill is sharing an experience of a lifetime for a lucky fan and a guest to win two tickets and travel to the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow (). Fans can visit www.williamhillestate. com/pga for more information and details how to enter.

"The partnership between William Hill Estate Winery and the PGA of America, including the esteemed PGA Championship, is a perfect match,” said GALLO Vice President of Brand Management, Beth Orozco. “William Hill has a long history in golf and is deeply cherished by our consumers, many of whom are avid golfers and enthusiasts of professional sports. As the sport continues to flourish, we're excited to link our legacy with an organization known for its distinguished history and one of golf's most prestigious events."

For nearly 50 years, William Hill Estate Winery has crafted rich and expressive Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux varietal wines from select vineyards in Napa Valley and the California coast. The collection of wines is rooted in the character of the unique, rolling hills of the 200-acre estate in the heart of the Silverado Bench in Napa Valley.