Women's Golf Day Reaches New Heights and Countries in 2023

The first weeklong Women’s Golf Day (WGD) celebration drew to a close as the last event finished at Moorea Green Pearl Golf Club in French Polynesia on June 6. More women and girls were able to access these celebratory events in 2023 than ever before, given the new weeklong format and the increase in the number of participating countries and venues.

Starting with WGD Palooza Digital Day and the ringing off the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell, the celebration continued throughout the week. New and existing female golfers around the globe dressed in red and white to share their experiences on social media.

The new format generated a staggering 194 million impressions, an increase of over 100 million versus 2022, with an incredible 397,143 engagements and 92 million+ reach sharing a collective joy that perhaps can only be measured in smiles.

“Every year we work to increase the number of facilities that host Women’s Golf Day and it was very exciting to welcome the 139 courses from Japan and watch on social media, in real time, the impact WGD has on golf around the globe,” said Founder and CEO Elisa Gaudet. “I experienced first-hand how important it is to have new and existing female golfers participate in WGD events to build confidence, new friendships and skills that do last a lifetime.

“Our goal is to create more opportunities and unity and we are achieving that on a global level.”

Key highlights of Women’s Golf Day 2023 included:

WGD Palooza — a specially curated USGA Museum Tour, Instruction from Callaway and Titleist players, an interview with founding members of Project Ukraine and giveaways from WGD partners including the USGA, PGA of America, R&A, Callaway, Titleist, FootJoy, PGA TOUR Superstore, Imperial, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, and Make Golf Your Thing

NYSE Opening — Gaudet was joined by a delegation including PGA Members, representatives from Acushnet and KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang as she rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 31.

New Countries — Gambia, Greece, Peru and Zambia joined the WGD community for the first time in 2023 taking the total number of participating countries to 84.

Japan Growth — after running 3 events in 2022, WGD and the Japanese Golf Federation worked in collaboration to grow the number of host locations in Japan from 3 to 139 in under 12 months.

Championship Venues — more than 1,300 locations have hosted the event since 2016 including high profile venues like Italy’s Marco Simone, host of 2023 Ryder Cup, along with Pinehurst Resort, TPC Sawgrass, Firestone Country Club, TPC Scottsdale, Evian Resort in France, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Japan, and Aphrodite Hills Golf & Country Club in Cyprus.

PGA TOUR Superstore (PGATSS) — the official retailer of Women’s Golf Day held in-store activation events. PGATSS held events at all stores across the USA, excluding California, Saturday June 3. There were driving contests in the simulators and basic instruction for new golfers as well as putting contests and the chance to win a Women’s Golf Day-branded Callaway Golf Bag.

Golf Town – Canadian retailer hosted WGD events on Tuesday June 6at all 47 locations across Canada.

Locations are invited to register now for 2024 allowing them to make full use of the promotional opportunities the Women’s Golf Day platform offers them throughout the year. Registered locations are encouraged to update their location page regularly throughout the year to promote other offerings at the club including travel/ trips, instruction, and ongoing events. They will also receive additional support through the WGD social media channels and direct marketing opportunities.