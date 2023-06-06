2023 Women’s Golf Day a Huge Success Across the Globe

The eighth annual Women’s Golf Day has commenced across the world, with plenty of celebrations taking place at 1200 locations in 80 countries to wrap a bow on what’s been a weeklong celebration.

This year, activities and events began a week early on May 30, allowing for more golf courses, practice facilities and off-course locations to participate in the celebration. Elisa Gaudet, Founder and CEO of Women’s Golf Day, was joined by PGA Members Trillium Rose and Susan Bond, as well as 2017 KPMG Women’s Champion Danielle Kang, former Olympian Leslie Maxie and representatives from Titleist and FootJoy to kick-off the festivities at the New York Stock Exchange’s Opening Bell ceremony on May 31.

“The industry is working hard to make sure that women are well represented, that the sport understands the needs of its female consumers, and that women around the world see all the fantastic opportunities to get involved in golf,” says Gaudet. “This commitment is reflected in the rising female participation figures around the world, from the bunkers to the board room, and we are incredibly proud of the role that Women’s Golf Day has played, and continues to play, in that change.”

As always, Women’s Golf Day sticks to its core tenet of providing girls and women who haven’t tried golf — as well as those who have experience — with a platform to play and engage in a fun, non-intimidating environment. The one-day, four-hour experience is split into two hours of lessons or nine holes of golf, followed by two hours of socializing and connecting.

Take a look at some of the celebrations from across the world:

