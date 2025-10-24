World Series 2025 Golf Guide: Best Courses Near Dodgers Stadium (LA) & Rogers Centre (Toronto)

There are no day games in the World Series. You know what that means? Plenty of time to tee it up before first pitch. With the Fall Classic upon us, and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers up against the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays, it is time to look at something far more important than pitching matchups.

It’s time to check out the best places to try and secure tee times in each city before heading over to Dodger Stadium or Rogers Centre.

Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Country Club

(USGA)

Head 16 miles west from Dodger Stadium (of course, make time for traffic) is this gem that hosted the 2023 U.S. Open, won by Wyndham Clark. The terrain at Los Angeles Country Club is breathtaking, a 36-hole property that changes elevation in a way you wouldn’t expect from a place in Los Angeles. So if you know someone who can secure you a time at LACC before Shohei Ohtani takes the mound or digs into the batter’s box, do it.

Riviera Country Club

Only seven miles from LACC (again, plan for delays) is another of the historic Los Angeles masterpieces. Riviera Country Club has hosted major championships — like the 1983 and '95 PGA Championships — and regular PGA Tour stops. In 1992, a 16-year-old kid named Tiger Woods made his PGA Tour debut there. And if you want to daydream of making that famous walk up the final fairway and climbing up the hill to the iconic clubhouse on your way to a gold medal, this is the place. Riviera is set to host golf in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics . If you like stargazing, you’ll also likely run into a famous member or two during your round.

Bel-Air Country Club

(Bill Hornstein/USGA)

Less than three miles from LACC – hey, might be worth slinging the bag over your shoulder and taking a nice walk instead of jumping in the car – is another L.A. legend. Bel-Air Country Club is an architectural marvel that overlooks Los Angeles and even has a suspension bridge that stands as unforgettable backdrop to the 18th hole.

Rustic Canyon Golf Club

(Photo courtesy of Rustic Canyon)

If you don’t have a famous or influential friend to get you on the three above, take a trip away from downtown to one of the best public golf courses you can find. Rustin Canyon opened in 2002 and has Gil Hanse’s fingerprints all over it. Even though it’s 45 minutes away from Dodger Stadium, you can play 18 and still be back int time to see Mookie Betts head out to shortstop in the top of the first.

Rogers Centre — Toronto, Canada

St. George’s Golf Club

About a half hour from Rogers Centre, St. George’s Golf Club has hosted PGA and LPGA events since opening in 1929. Though it only tips out at 7,014 yards, it requires shot-making and imagination. Navigating the bunkering, as originally designed by Stanley Thompson and restored by Tom Doak and Ian Andrew, is the key.

Toronto Golf Club

Having opened in 1876, Toronto Golf Club is one of the oldest in North America. The course, designed by the legendary Harry Colt, has hosted the Canadian Open five times and the Canadian Amateur Championship nine times. It’s not far from Rogers Centre, so if you have someone who can help you get a tee time, you’ll be back downtown in time for Vladimir Guererro Jr.’s first at-bat.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

Feel like teeing it up where the pros do at the RBC Canadian Open? You’ll need to hop in the car and the make the 1-hour commute. In addition to a PGA Tour-level golf course, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley has plans to build the Home for Canadian Golf.

The Paintbrush at the Pulpit Club