10 Funniest Golf Jokes

There's no denying it— Golf is hard.

And sometimes, you need to keep things light to ease the frustration and help golfers change their mindset. There's no better place to be than the golf course, so keep it fun and enjoy your round with 10 of the funniest golf jokes we were able to find.

Golf balls are like eggs. They’re white, sold by the dozen, and a week later you have to buy some more.

Why do golfers always carry a spare pair of trousers with them? In case they get a hole in one.

A guy on vacation finishes his round, goes into the clubhouse. The head pro says, “Did you have a good time out there?” The man replied “Fabulous, thank you.”



“You’re welcome,” said the pro. “How did you find the greens?”



“Easy. I just walked to the end of the fairways and there they were."

After a particularly poor round, a golfer spotted a lake as he walked despondently up the 18th. He looked at his caddie and said, “I’ve played so badly all day, I think I’m going to drown myself in that lake.” The caddie, quick as a flash, replied, “I’m not sure you could keep your head down that long.”

What is the difference between a golfer and a fisherman? When a golfer lies, he doesn’t have to bring anything home to prove it.

You spend too much time thinking about golf! Do you even remember the day we got married? Of course I do! It was the same day I sank that 45-foot putt.

After they went into the locker room, another golfer who had heard the old guys talking about their game, went to the pro and said, "I've been playing golf for a long time and thought I knew all the terminology of the game, but what's a rider? The pro said, "A rider is when you hit the ball far enough to actually get in the golf cart and ride to it."

What should you do if your round of golf is interrupted by a lightning storm? Walk around holding your 1-iron above your head, because even Mother Nature can’t hit a 1-iron.

Where can you find 100 doctors all at the same place on any given day? A golf course!!