126 Holes of Heaven: Why Reynolds Lake Oconee is a Must-Play Golf Destination

At Reynolds Lake Oconee, guests and members alike have an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

In fact, there is no sign of city busyness, despite the fact that the community is located in Greensboro, Georgia, only 1.5 hours from Atlanta and 1 hour from Augusta.

And, as guests and members relax and unwind from such busyness, they’ll have an opportunity to “enjoy a caliber of golf excellence that few golf destination communities can match,” according to Wesley J. Forester, PGA Director of Golf.

How so, you may ask?

Well, for starters, the resort has seven courses designed by some of the world’s most renowned golf course architects — names like Fazio, Jones and Nicklaus.

That’s 126 holes. One-hundred and twenty-six opportunities to challenge yourself, all while enjoying the beauty of The Peach State.

“With 126 holes draped across natural rolling hills that create subtleties to make each shot unique, there is an endless variety and a rewarding challenge awaiting at every fairway and green,” Forester stresses.

The Preserve: A Bob Cupp masterpiece

In 1988, Bob Cupp created Reynolds Lake Oconee’s first course, known as The Preserve, while acquiring assistance from two contributing architects and major champions: Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller.

Offering a rolling, natural layout, The Preserve isn’t viewed as overly challenging at first glance, as it’s only 6,698 yards long from the back tees. But don’t let its wide fairways fool you. The course is more difficult than you may initially believe, as it has a variety of uneven lies that will increase the difficulty of your approach shots.

Great Waters: A gorgeous Nicklaus design

Meanwhile, Great Waters, designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1992 and renovated in 2019, offers two entirely different nine-hole layouts. The first eight holes traverse through a forest, while the back nine has Lake Oconee either in play or in view on every hole.

“It offers beautiful views and exciting challenges, as it’s loaded with risk and reward choices,” Forester says. “It’s also currently ranked in Golf Magazine’s ‘Top 100 Courses You Can Play’ list.”

The National: A pristine Fazio layout

From its breathtaking views, to its elevations, to its variety of holes nestled along Lake Oconee, to its wide assortment of flowering wild dogwoods, hardwoods and pines, The National offers something for everyone.

Renovated in 2014, the course also has Champion Dwarf Bermudagrass greens and small, reshaped bunkers, thereby challenging all golfers’ short games.

The Landing: A test for everyone

Much like The Preserve, The Landing doesn’t appear to be overly difficult, as it’s only 6,691 yards long from the tips. However, its fairways are often surrounded by woods, and they feature many rolling hills. Not to mention, its greens are fast, too.

Therefore, everyone will be tested at The Landing, despite its relatively short length. The bottom line? The Landing proves that courses don’t have to be long to be difficult in this day and age.

The Oconee: A dramatic Jones course

The Oconee’s name is highly appropriate, as Lake Oconee is featured on half of its layout, including its last four holes, leading to a dramatic ending. Whether golfers are considering how to avoid the water or they’re planning the best way to avoid trees alongside the fairways, they will have a variety of risk and reward options.

Aside from being challenged with their drives and approach shots, golfers will be tested on the greens, too.

“All 18 greens were converted to Champion Hybrid Bermudagrass as part of a 2013 renovation, which included returning their outermost edges to their original design,” Forester explains.

Two private courses

In addition to these five resort courses, Reynolds Lake Oconee has two private courses that are only available to members and their guests: the brand-new, 7,133-yard, par-72 Richland course and the 7,079-yard, par-72 Creek Club.

Richland, which was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 2024, offers members yet another daunting layout to enjoy. On the other hand, Creek Club, a Jim Engh design, has been challenging members since 2007.

“Reynolds Lake Oconee has something for everyone, whether they’re visiting, or they live here full time,” Forester says. “Even though it’s within an easy driving distance of many Southeastern cities, once golfers arrive in the community, they’ll feel like they’re worlds away from everything.”

For information about Reynolds Lake Oconee’s other amenities, aside from its seven championship courses, visit reynoldslakeoconee.com.

