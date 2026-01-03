Pack the Clubs: Warm-Weather Golf Escapes for Winter Rounds

Winter is here. That means, sadly, many golf courses around the country have a closed sign out front.

And even though the weather just turned, we know you are already getting the itch to find a fairway somewhere – soon. So here’s a look at some winter getaways in the South East — even some options that won’t break the bank:

North Carolina

Here’s a thought: Take a trip to Pinehurst. Sure, you can go play some of the gems at the Pinehurst Resort. Go stand next to the Payne Stewart statue. See if you can keep a ball on the green at No. 2. But another idea is to jump around to the other courses in the area. In less than 10 minutes you can get to Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Southern Pines Golf Club and Mid-Pines Inn & Golf Club. That’s a pretty good way to spend a few days.

Alabama

The Robert Jone Golf Trail has some exceptional golf courses. There are 11 sites to choose from – Cambrian Ridge, Capitol Hill, Grand National, Hampton Cove, Highland Oaks, Lakewood Club, Magnolia Grove, Oxmoor Valley, Ross Bridge, Silver Lakes and The Shoals. And each of those stops ha multiple courses. So gather up the buddies and jump in the car. There are winter golf packages just waiting.

Florida

Sure, there’s the big destinations. You can’t beat a few days – or a week – at the Streamsong Golf Resort or Bay Hill or Innisbrook or TPC Sawgrass. But if you want to try one of the places that has been a talking point the past few years, build an itinerary around The Park in West Palm Beach. There’s plenty of other places within driving distance to line up tee times to get out of the cold.

South Carolina

Want choices? Myrtle Beach has plenty of those with more than 90 private, semi-private and public courses to choose from. You have a pick of your experiences and prices. Maybe it’s the Barefoot Resort and its four golf courses. Or head over to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Or Tidewater Golf Club. Or … well, you get the idea. Kiawah Island Golf Resort belongs in the winter conversation, too. Five championship courses—including The Ocean Course, where the Atlantic is in full view—deliver coastal scenery, challenging golf and mild-weather rounds that feel like a true escape from winter.

Georgia

Sea Island is there waiting. The Seaside Course is the home of the RSM Classic. The Plantation Course is a traditional layout with the Principal’s Nose at No. 10. The Retreat also got a makeover from Davis Love III and his brother Mark. The practice area might be one of the scenic in golf. And either before your round starts or after it ends, the locker room is most of the best experiences in all of golf.



