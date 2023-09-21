17 PGA of America Golf Professionals to Run in TCS New York City Marathon for PGA REACH





The 2023 PGA REACH team of 17 PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country will run the full marathon while raising awareness for PGA REACH throughout their training leading up to the race. Their goal is to raise $150,000 collectively, which will help support the mission of PGA REACH to positively impact the lives of youth, Veterans and diverse populations through the game of golf.



In the last six years as an Official Charity Partner of the TCS New York City Marathon, PGA REACH has raised more than $255,000 in support of its programming, including PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), For the seventh consecutive year, PGA REACH , the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, will send a team of PGA of America Golf Professionals to the TCS New York City Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, November 5.The 2023 PGA REACH team of 17 PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country will run the full marathon while raising awareness for PGA REACH throughout their training leading up to the race. Their goal is to raise $150,000 collectively, which will help support the mission of PGA REACH to positively impact the lives of youth, Veterans and diverse populations through the game of golf.In the last six years as an Official Charity Partner of the TCS New York City Marathon, PGA REACH has raised more than $255,000 in support of its programming, including PGA Jr. League PGA WORKS and PGA Places to Play. PGA REACH will be among 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners with an opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.

Running again this year will be Josh Salmon, PGA. (TCS New York City Marathon)

“The PGA of America is proud and grateful of our 17 Members who are raising awareness and funds for PGA REACH by running in the TCS New York City Marathon,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA of America Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “Through their efforts, we are better able to provide resources to introduce, coach and welcome more people to our great game. We’ve seen many positive results from this campaign, whether it’s more youth playing in PGA Jr. League, or Veterans across the country regaining joy in their life through PGA HOPE.

PGA REACH has a long-standing partnership with the New York Road Runners, a non-profit community running organization whose mission is to help and inspire people through running. The NYC Marathon is run annually on the first Sunday in November. The 26.2-mile race runs through the five boroughs of New York City—Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan. The race features 50,000 runners.



Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $460 million for more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations across the globe. Before the start of the official program, the Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.



“We are very proud to support the PGA REACH team again this year as an Official Charity Partner. Their efforts have helped communities across the country as they raise funds to positively impact lives through the game of golf,” says Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “The TCS New York City Marathon serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms supporting hundreds of charities and philanthropic efforts.”

Henry Stetina, PGA, at the 2022 Marathon.

PGA REACH Team Running in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon

Janet Allen, PGA

PGA of America Reserve Member - Winter Garden, Fla.

Erick Arbé, PGA

Founder, Arbé Digital - Greenville, S.C.

Maddy Belden, PGA

Assistant Golf Professional, Salem Country Club - Holden, Mass.

Eric Dye, PGA

Assistant Golf Professional, Dallas Athletic Club - Addison, Texas

Jason Epstein, PGA

Director of Golf & Athletics, Congressional Country Club - Potomac, Md.

Aaron Fusiek, PGA

Director of Player Development, Carrollwood Country Club - Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Jon Husby, PGA

Principal Program & Internship Coordinator, University of Colorado Colorado Springs PGA Golf Management Program - Woodland Park, Colo.

Nathan Kalin, PGA

PGA Director of Golf, Fremont Golf Club - Valley, Neb.

Scott McDonald, PGA

CEO, Rypstick Golf - Alexandria, Minn.

Adam Morrison, PGA

Head Golf Professional, Diamond Run Golf Club - Moaca, Pa.

Donald Pawloski, PGA

Assistant Golf Professional, Lakeside Golf Club - Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Chris Richards, PGA

Head Golf Professional, Soldier Hollow Golf Course at Wasatch Mountain State Park - Coalville, Utah

Mike Smith, PGA

Player Engagement Consultant, PGA of America - Morristown, N.J.

Henry Stetina, PGA

PGA Golf Management Director of Player Development, New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, N.M.

Joe Sutter, PGA

Director of Golf, Quarry Oaks Golf Club - Elkhorn, Neb.

Jake Van Fleet, PGA

Lead Assistant Golf Professional, Skokie Country Club - Glencoe, Ill.

Aaron Waltz, PGA

VP of Sales, Uneekor, Inc. - Canadian Lakes, MI