2022 PGA National Club Championship to Feature Amateur Club Champions from Across the Country

2022 amateur club champions from all 50 states and 41 PGA Sections will compete at the PGA National Club Championship over the next two weeks in Sea Island, Georgia, and Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Kiawah Island Resort

The PGA National Club Championship showcases club champions with a PGA Professional. The Championship highlights the best amateur players and the PGA Professionals who helped elevate their games. Winners of any 2022 club championship nationwide received an invitation to the 2022 PGA National Club Championship from their PGA Professional.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to be hosting the 2022 National Club Championship at Sea Island Golf Club and Kiawah Island Golf Resort,” said PGA President John Lindert. “This championship provides a first-class experience for club champions to compete against talented individuals from across the country. I was thrilled to experience the excitement first hand as the starter at last year’s women’s championship. We are looking forward to another fantastic club championship in Georgia and South Carolina.”

The third annual National Club Championship will be contested by 520 club champions ranging from ages 12 to 81.

The Championship will feature six divisions, with each division competing over 54 holes. The divisions for women and men include: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Champion (60+ years old).

Sea Island Resort

The women’s divisions will compete Feb. 4-6, at Sea Island Golf Club’s renowned Seaside, Retreat and Plantation courses.

The men’s divisions will compete Feb. 15-17, on the Ocean Course, Cougar Point and Turtle Point courses at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Kiawah Island Resort

TaylorMade, the Supporting Partner of the National Club Championship, will once again be onsite to provide participants with a first-class experience including complimentary fittings.

Dunning Golf is the championship apparel partner of the National Club Championship and will supply participants with premier apparel items.