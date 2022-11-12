The 2022 PGA University Championship Begins Monday

The 2022 PGA University Championship will be contested Monday through Tuesday, Nov. 14-15, at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon Cleveland Golf , will feature 90 players on 18 teams (five from each school) from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country.

“The PGA University Championship is a special competition among talented PGA Golf Management students,” said PGA President John Lindert. “These students represent the next generation of PGA Professionals and are a big reason why the future of golf has never been brighter.”

In 2021, at Palmetto Dunes Resort’s Arthur Hills Course in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Campbell University (585) won their sixth PGA University Championship by 20 strokes over University of Nevada Las Vegas (605). Campbell University’s six PGA University Championships are the most in the event’s history.

“Campbell University is excited to defend its title once again at the PGA University Championship,” said Campbell University Assistant Director Kevin Nagy, PGA. “Playing ability has been a core value of the PGA of America since its founding and we are proud to carry on that tradition at Campbell. We are excited to play against and network with the best PGA Golf Management students from across the country in Las Vegas. The PGA University Championship is often the highlight of our students’ college careers and we are looking forward to another great event.”



Last year’s runner up, University of Nevada Las Vegas, is excited to compete at home.

“We are honored to welcome our fellow PGA Students from across the country to our Las Vegas golfing community,” said UNLV Director Christopher Cain. “To have the PGA University Championship hosted on our home turf is a special point of pride for our students, who are eager to represent the true spirit of professionalism and competition.”

The 18-team field is competing for the Jones Cup, which is named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997. The event provides a platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students.

All participating universities in the PGA University Championship are accredited by the PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program for aspiring PGA Professionals. There are currently over 1,600 students enrolled in the program nationwide.



Students in the PGA Golf Management University Program study a combination of golf- and business-related subjects; serve a minimum of 16 months in on-course internships within the golf industry; and are eligible for direct election to PGA membership upon graduation and eligible employment.