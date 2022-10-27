2022 Women’s PGA Cup: What You Need to Know

This week (Oct. 27-29), the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup — the premier international competition for women PGA Club Professionals — is being contested at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

An overall view of a scoreboard during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

There are representatives from six PGA Associations that will be part of the field: Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa, Sweden and the United States.

The U.S. team won the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup by four shots in October 2019 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

The United States team poses for a photo after the final round for the 2019 Women's PGA Cup held at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on October 26, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

The Women’s PGA Cup is conducted as a 54-hole, stroke-play event, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round. The winning country will be the team with the lowest 54-hole aggregate total.

PGA of America President Jim Richerson will captain the U.S. Team. Richerson, a PGA Member, is General Manager of The Riviera Country Club & The Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Elected President at the 104th PGA Annual Meeting in 2020, he is the first Wisconsin PGA Member to hold a National Office.

Just two weeks ago, the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship was contested at Twin Warriors, and next April, the 2022 PGA Professional Championship pays another visit to New Mexico.

Derek Gutierrez, the General Manager & Director of Golf for SAGC Inc. and the District 12 PGA Board Member for the PGA of America, is the host PGA Professional.

An overall view on the 4th hole during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)