2023 Junior PGA Champion Miles Russell Makes the Cut at the U.S. OPEN (And Looks to Make History)

Miles Russell looked anything but a rookie in his major championship debut at the 2026 U.S. Open.

The 17-year-old Russell, the No. 1-ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and No. 7 among amateurs worldwide, made it through the weekend at Shinnecock Hills to become the second-youngest player to make the cut at the U.S. Open since World War II.

Only Beau Hossler, who made the cut at the 2012 U.S. Open, was younger.

Russell opened with a 2-over 72 on Thursday and followed with a 1-over 71 on Friday. He made three bogeys on the back nine but stayed inside the cut line by one stroke. He is one of five amateurs to advance to the final two rounds, trailing only Ryder Cowan (even par), who also qualified through the Final Qualifier at BallenIsles Country Club’s East Course in Florida.

Starting on No. 10, Russell climbed as high as 13th on the leaderboard after his second birdie on No. 15. He enters the weekend tied for 46th alongside former U.S. Open champions Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson.

“It’s really special to get to play the weekend here, just in any tournament,” Russell said Friday. “But making a major, my first one, it’s super special, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The left-handed Russell qualified for the U.S. Open on June 8 with fellow Florida State commit Charlie Woods as his caddie. He secured the final qualifying spot in a playoff over PGA of America golf professional Tyler Collet.

Russell became the youngest player to win the Boys Junior PGA Championship in 2023, doing so by seven strokes — at just 14 years old.

The Florida State commit also made his first PGA Tour cut earlier this season at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he became the youngest player to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Two-time Open Championship winner and 2008 PGA Championship winner Padraig Harrington played alongside Russell during the first two rounds and was impressed with his game.

“He played lovely golf, hit it — as I said, looked like he could hit it down a rope,” Harrington said Thursday. “I think he wants narrower fairways, if you ask me. He looked lovely.”

Russell looks to continue his incredible play this weekend at Shinnecock.