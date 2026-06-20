What the U.S. Open Leaders Can Teach Everyday Golfers About Contending

As we head into another U.S. Open weekend, have you ever noticed something?

No matter how difficult the golf course is. No matter how brutal the conditions become. No matter how many players are in the field.

Many of the same names somehow find themselves near the top of the leaderboard.

Sure, there are exceptions. Every year, someone comes out of nowhere and puts together a special week. But more often than not, the players who contend in major championships are players who have learned how to handle the grind.

That isn’t luck.

It’s a skill.

At Shinnecock Hills this week, players such as Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, and PGA Champions Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and others have once again shown up near the top of the leaderboard. These are players who understand that winning major championships isn’t about making the most birdies. It’s about making the fewest mistakes and managing adversity better than everyone else.

The good news?

The same lessons that help major champions survive a U.S. Open can help everyday golfers lower their scores.

Great Players Don’t Panic

One of the biggest differences between elite players and recreational golfers is how they react when something goes wrong.

The average golfer makes a bogey and immediately starts pressing. They try to force birdies. They become aggressive when patience is required.

Major champions do the opposite.

They understand that difficult golf courses are designed to challenge everyone. They know mistakes are inevitable. Instead of trying to erase a bogey with a hero shot, they simply move on to the next shot.

What you can do:

Step 1: Accept that mistakes are part of golf.

Step 2: Judge yourself by your response, not the mistake itself.

Step 3: Commit fully to the next shot.

The players who survive major championship weekends are often the players who recover the fastest emotionally.

They Stick To Their Game Plan

Watch enough major championships and you’ll notice something else.

The best players rarely change their strategy because of one bad hole.

They trust the preparation that got them there.

Even when conditions change, they stay committed to a larger plan.

At a venue like Shinnecock Hills, patience and discipline become more important than creativity. The player who constantly chases pins often finds trouble. The player who takes what the golf course gives him stays in contention.

What you can do:

Step 1: Create a simple plan before your round.

Step 2: Identify the holes where you’ll play aggressively.

Step 3: Identify the holes where bogey is not a disaster.

Step 4: Trust the plan when adversity arrives.

Too many golfers abandon a good strategy after one poor swing.

Consistency Beats Brilliance

Every golfer loves birdies.

The problem is that many players spend their entire round chasing them.

The players who contend in majors understand something different.

Par is often a fantastic score.

The U.S. Open has always rewarded players who consistently hit fairways, manage misses and avoid big numbers. The names that repeatedly show up on leaderboards tend to be players who embrace that reality.

What you can do:

Step 1: Focus on eliminating doubles before creating birdies.

Step 2: Aim for the largest safe area available.

Step 3: Play your percentages.

Step 4: Let patience create opportunities.

A round with twelve pars, five bogeys and one birdie usually beats a round filled with birdies, doubles and frustration.

They Understand Momentum Is Overrated

Television often makes it seem like players must stay “hot” to contend.

The reality is different.

Most major championship contenders experience plenty of adversity during the week.

The difference is they don’t allow one poor stretch to define their tournament.

Wyndham Clark has demonstrated tremendous patience and composure throughout the opening rounds this week, while several other experienced major contenders have remained within striking distance despite not playing perfect golf.

What you can do:

Step 1: Stop evaluating your round every three holes.

Step 2: Think in terms of 18 holes, not one swing.

Step 3: Stay patient during difficult stretches.

Step 4: Remember that momentum can return just as quickly as it disappears.

Golf is often less about creating momentum than it is about surviving without losing confidence.

The Biggest Lesson Of All

The reason we keep seeing many of the same names on major championship leaderboards isn’t because they never hit bad shots.

It’s because they handle bad shots better than everyone else.

They stay patient. They remain disciplined. They trust their process. They accept adversity.

And they understand that difficult golf courses reward consistency far more often than they reward brilliance.

The next time you’re playing your home course and things start going sideways, remember what the best players in the world are doing this weekend at Shinnecock Hills.

Take a breath. Stick to your plan. Stay patient. One good decision at a time.

That’s how major championships are won.

And it’s how better golf is played at every level.





PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.