2023 PGA University Championship Begins Nov. 13 at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club

The 21st edition of the PGA University Championship—the National Championship for PGA Golf Management University programs—will be played Nov. 14-15 at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Philadelphia, Miss.

The Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, is a 36-hole, team stroke play competition. Teams from 16 PGA Golf Management University programs consist of five players, with the four lowest scores counting each round.

The 16-team field is competing for the Jones Cup, which is named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997. The event provides a platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students.

“As we kick off the 2023 PGA University Championship, we are excited to witness the immense talent and passion of our future PGA of America Golf Professionals,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing. “This event continues to showcase the future stars of the golf industry and their inspiring dedication to the game.”

New Mexico State University (581) registered a 3-under-par 285 to win the 2022 PGA University Championship by 10 strokes over first-round-leader University of Colorado Colorado Springs at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory marked NMSU’s fourth PGA University Championship title following wins in 2006, ‘15 and ‘16.

“We have a qualifier on campus to determine our team and we are looking forward to attempting to repeat, like we did in 2015-2016,” said NMSU PGA Golf Management Program Director Pat Gavin, PGA. “What these players are about to witness is an incredible event that will bring lifelong memories.

“I’m lucky enough to have worked with and knew Dr. Roland Jones very well and it’s incredible to see how an event has grown in his memory,” said Gavin. “Every PGA Golf Management University strives to bring a competitive team to this event. Thank you to the PGA of America for recognizing the importance of this event and continuing to support it.”

Mississippi State University is located roughly an hour from Dancing Rabbit Golf Club and is excited to compete in its home state.

“Dancing Rabbit is one of the best facilities in the State of Mississippi,” said MSU PGA Golf Management Program Director Adam Scott, PGA. “The staff there has always been welcoming to our program and we know they will be excited to host the PGA University Championship. Many of our students are going to make the hour drive south to spectate this year’s event.”

MSU looks to build off its past success in this event, which includes a third-place finish in 2021 and a win in 2010.

“We have an experienced team made up of four upperclassmen,” said Scott. “Two of those senior leaders, Jacob Berry and Parker Milam, are competing in their third PGA University Championship. They are excited to play this event in our state. We know every team comes with their best talent so we look forward to competing against the other schools.”

All participating universities in the PGA University Championship are accredited by the PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program for aspiring PGA of America Golf Professionals. There are currently over 1,600 students enrolled in the program nationwide.

Students in the PGA Golf Management University Program study a combination of golf- and business-related subjects; serve a minimum of 16 months in on-course internships within the golf industry; and are eligible for direct election to PGA membership upon graduation and eligible employment.