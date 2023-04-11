2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship to Feature Junior PGA WORKS Program





Junior PGA WORKS, presented by Medical Property Trust, will provide an opportunity for top diverse junior players to showcase their talents in front of college golf coaches in hopes of being recruited to their programs.



The 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC) announced the return of Junior PGA WORKS to this year's Championship. The "Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf" will be played May 8-10, at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Junior PGA WORKS, presented by Medical Property Trust, will provide an opportunity for top diverse junior players to showcase their talents in front of college golf coaches in hopes of being recruited to their programs.

In partnership with the Cameron Champ Foundation, Junior PGA WORKS will feature 24 junior golfers—the top 12 male and female finishers from the Cameron Champ Foundation's Mack Champ Invitational—playing 36 holes at Shoal Creek Club, May 6-7. For more details, click here

“We are proud to partner with the Cameron Champ Foundation in the return of Junior PGA WORKS,” said PGA President and Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing, John Lindert. “Junior PGA WORKS is a terrific opportunity for elite high school players to compete on an elevated stage and experience the excitement of the PWCC.”

The students will take part in the entire Championship week, including PGA WORKS Beyond the Green, a career exploration event designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond.

Chicago State University Athletics contestants during a practice round of the 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Cameron Champ Foundation is committed to unlocking the potential in and transforming the lives of youth from underserved and underrepresented communities.

“As a foundation, we believe that creating sustainable pathways for diverse juniors, from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds, is critical to changing the face of the game and providing opportunities for those same juniors beyond the course,” said Jeff Champ, CEO and Co-Founder of the Cameron Champ Foundation. “We also believe that the best way to build these pathways and increase access is by finding like-minded partners for collaboration. We are proud to partner with the teams at Medical Properties Trust and PGA WORKS to mark the return of this event so that the juniors will be able to showcase their talent.”

Cameron Champ. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Junior PGA WORKS was part of the PWCC from its creation in 1986 through the late 1990s. The PWCC was created in 1986 to highlight golf programs at underserved and underrepresented minority-serving institutions on a national stage, and educate and inspire student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf.

This year’s PWCC will feature a competitive lineup of 30 teams and 52 individuals representing 44 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other minority-serving institutions from all over the country.