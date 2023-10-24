2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship Starts Oct. 26 at PGA Golf Club

Matt Schalk rode his stellar ball striking to victory at the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship. One year later, his goal is to combine hitting it well with improved putting as he defends his title.



Schalk, PGA General Manager at Colorado National Golf Club, is one of 13 past champions in the 264-player field set to compete in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship presented by Cadillac and supported by Golf Channel. The four-day, 72-hole event begins Thursday, Oct. 26 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



In 2022 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, Schalk carded a 3-over-par 75 in the final round to capture his first Leo Fraser Trophy. Rounds of 69-68-66-75, for 10-under-par 278, left him two strokes ahead of Steve Schneiter (Schneiter’s Pebblebrook, Utah Section).

“My ball striking was fantastic last year,” said Schalk. “I would say my putting wasn’t the greatest, but it was pretty strong. I made a change with my putter and going to an arm lock. I’ve been putting really well so hopefully my ball striking continues to be good and I can have a great week.”

Matt Schalk reads his putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the 34th Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on October 16, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/PGA of America)

Schalk, who won the Colorado Senior PGA Professional Championship for the second consecutive year in August, now turns his attention to PGA Golf Club, where he will be competing for the first time.

“It’s interesting, I’m not familiar at all,” said Schalk. “I’ve never played there. It seems like everybody I talk to has played there quite often. I’ll go down there a little bit early and try to learn those courses as best as I can and hopefully they suit my game.”

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $335,000 purse including the winner’s share of $27,000.

The top 35 finishers will be named to the Corebridge Financial PGA Team and advance into the field for the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to be held May 23-26 at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Exemptions also in play include:

The top five finishers gain an exemption into the final stage of the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School - Final Stage 2023.

The top eight finishers, including ties, will automatically qualify for the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, Sept. 26-29.

This year’s field is highlighted by 13 members from the South Florida PGA Section, including Alan Morin, a PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach who finished T-3 (7-under-par 281) in 2022.

Christy Longfield, PGA Director of Instruction at Spanish Oaks Golf Club in Austin, Texas, is the lone female in the field.

Bob Sowards hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the 34th Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on October 13, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/PGA of America)

Bob Sowards (above), PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, returns to PGA Golf Club, where he has collected an estimated two dozen career victories, including the 2023 PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship, Quarter Century Championship and 2022 PGA Tournament Series Event No. 5.

Each player will compete on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker and Ryder courses on Thursday and Friday before a cut to the low 90 scorers and ties. Following Saturday’s round, a second cut will be made to the low 70 scorers and ties. The third and final rounds will be contested solely on the Wanamaker course.

PGA Golf Club's Ryder Course.

PGA Golf Club has hosted a variety of PGA of America events, including the 2021 PGA Professional Championship and 2003 PGA Cup, as well as numerous Senior PGA Professional Championships, National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championships, PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships, PGA Winter Championships and the PGA Tournament Series.