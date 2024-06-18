2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Meet the PGA of America & LPGA Golf Professionals Competing

Beginning Thursday, the Corebridge Financial Team — comprised of both PGA of America and LPGA Professionals — will compete against the world’s best golfers in the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club outside Seattle, June 20-23.

Meet the team of eight PGA/LPGA Professionals competing this year:

Jennifer Borocz, PGA

Club/Facility: North Florida PGA Section, Winter Garden, Fla.

Bio: Senior Director, Membership & Finance at North Florida PGA Section…Competed in the

2022 and ’20 KPMG Women’s PGA Championships…Finished third at the 2023 LPGA

Professionals National Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Helped the U.S. Team win the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup…Winner, 2023 North Florida PGA Northern Chapter Player of the Year; 2021 North Florida PGA Woman Player of the Year; 2021 North Florida PGA Northern Chapter Championship; North Florida PGA Northern Chapter PGA Professional of the Year; 2020 North Florida PGA Northern Chapter Championship…Former Head Women's Golf Coach at Jacksonville University from 2012-19….Played college golf at Sam Houston State University where she was the first graduate of SHSU's PGA Golf Management Program in 2009 and was a four-time All-Southland Conference selection…Was inducted into the Sam Houston State University Athletics Hall of Honor in 2018.

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: LPGA Foundation, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Bio: Manager, LPGA Alumni and Foundation Board Relations at LPGA Foundation…Earned a

spot on the Corebridge Financial Team through the 2023 LPGA Professionals National

Championship (Runner-up)…Winner, 2023 North Florida PGA Assistant Player of the Year; 2023 North Florida PGA Assistant Professional Championship; 2023 North Florida PGA Section Championship; 2022 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2022 North Florida PGA Woman Player of the Year; 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship (Championship Division); 2022 North Florida PGA Section Championship; 2022 North Florida PGA Stableford Championship; 2023, '22 & ’21 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship…Played in her second career PGA Professional Championship in April 2024…Played on the LPGA Tour (2012-19)…Played collegiately at Nova Southeastern University where she won 16 tournaments and is the only 4-time Division II Player of the Year (2008-11).

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: San Jose Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

Bio: PGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club…Has made five straight starts

(2019-23) in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship…Finished T-5 in the 2023 LPGA

Professionals National Championship…Winner, 2023 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the

Year; 2023 North Florida PGA Women’s Player of the Year; 2023 PGA Tournament Series Event

No. 1, shot 65-67 (-10) at PGA Golf Club to become the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series event in its 46-year history; 2024 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship…Finished T-26 in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, her third consecutive/career PGA Professional Championship…Additional 2023 highlights include a T-2 finish at the 2023 North Florida PGA Section Championship and a runner-up finish at the North Florida PGA Professional Championship…Helped the U.S. team win the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup…Winner, 2019, ’18 LPGA Professionals National Championship; 2021 & ’22 North Florida PGA/Northern Chapter Player of the Year; 2022 Northern Chapter Player Development Award…Is a dual PGA of America and LPGA Member…Played on the Symetra Tour (six top 10-finishes) for seven years (and saw additional action on the Canadian Women's Tour)…Previously served as an Assistant Coach with the University of North Florida Golf Team…Played college golf at the University of Central Florida (three-time All-CUSA selection) and Ohio State (All-Big 10 as a freshman)…Was a three-time Maryland State High School Champion and was named an AJGA All-American in 2004…PGA Jr. League Coach.

Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: Fairways and Greens Golf Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Bio: PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at Fairways and Greens Golf Center…Appearing in her

fourth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2021, ‘22, ‘23)...Finished 7th at the 2023 LPGA

Professionals National Championship…Winner, 2022 Tennessee PGA Section Knoxville Chapter Championship…Finished second in the 2021 LPGA Professionals National Championship and 2021 Tennessee PGA Players Championship…Played in her first PGA Professional Championship in 2023…Has played on the Epson Tour, making 16 career cuts…Qualified for two U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships…Played college golf at Middle Tennessee State University…Guided MT to first conference championship win in school history and first NCAA Regional appearance...Earned All-State accolades at the high school level in 2008 and ‘10 on the way to winning district titles in both seasons...Started playing golf at the age of 6.

Samantha Morrell, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: Fenway Golf Club, Scarsdale, N.Y.

Bio: PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Fenway Golf Club…Appearing in her fourth KPMG

Women’s PGA Championship (2020, ‘21, ‘23)...Finished 4th in the 2023 LPGA Professionals

National Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2023

Connecticut Women’s Open; 2018 Met PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship; 2013 Bucknell Women’s Golf Invitational; 2011 Rhode Island Women’s Golf Association Amateur; 2011 Lady Pirate Intercollegiate Championship; 2010 New England Women’s Amateur…Played college golf at Old Dominion University where she was captain (2012-13) and graduated as the ODU Alumni Association’s Female Athlete of the Year…She was also the University's first golfer to be named the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Rookie of the Year (2010)...Inducted into the North Kingstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 for her amateur accomplishments which include three-consecutive Rhode Island state titles (2007-09).

Kim Paez, PGA

Club/Facility: PING Golf, Phoenix Ariz.

Bio: PGA Player Development Manager for PING and PGA Coach at Cave Creek Golf Club’s

Reid West Golf Academy…Finished fourth in the 2024 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship to clinch a berth on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2023 Southwest PGA Professional Championship...First woman to ever win the Southwest PGA Professional

Championship...Became the fourth woman overall to ever win a PGA Section Championship,

joining Suzy Whaley in 2002 (Connecticut), Taylor Collins in 2021 (South Florida) and Sandra

Changkija in 2022 (North Florida)...Received a sponsor exemption to play in the 2024 Ford

Championship presented by KCC on the LPGA Tour...Made her PGA Professional Championship debut in April at PGA Frisco…Played collegiate golf at UC Irvine, where she won the individual Big West Conference Championship in 2008.

Wendy Ward, LPGA

Club/Facility: Manito Golf & Country Club, Spokane, Wash.

Bio: LPGA Teaching Professional at Manito Golf & Country Club…Finished 8th in the 2023

LPGA Professionals National Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial

Team…Appearing in her 19th KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, first as a Corebridge

Financial Team member…Competed in 18 straight KPMG Women’s PGA Championships from

1996-2013, Best finish was T-3 in both 2000 & 2001…Registered four wins on the LPGA Tour:

1997 Fieldcrest Cannon Classic; 1998 Cup Noodles Hawaiian Ladies Open; 2001 Wendy’s

Championship for Children; 2005 LPGA Takefuji Classic…Played for the U.S. Team in three

Solheim Cups (2002, ‘03, ‘05)...Played in the 2023 U.S. Senior Women’s Open…Qualified for

the LPGA Tour on her first attempt…Winner, 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur; 1992 Texas State

Women’s Championship; 1994 World Team Amateur Champion & Medalist…Member of the 1994 U.S. Curtis Cup team…Played college golf at Arizona State University where she helped the Sun Devils to three national titles (1993-95)...She finished third at the NCAA Championship in 1993 and was runner-up in 1994-95…She also earned First-Team All-American honors from 1993-95…Competed in the 1995 Standard Register PING as an amateur, finishing tied for third.

Allie White, LPGA

Club/Facility: Lancaster Golf Club, Lancaster, Ohio

Bio: Director of Golf at Lancaster Golf Club…Playing in her first KPMG Women’s PGA

Championship…Winner, 2023 LPGA Professionals National Championship…Won in a playoff on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort…Shot 67-71-31 211 to finish 2-under…Played in two U.S. Women’s Opens (2009, ‘21)…Tied for 65th as an amateur in 2009 at Saucon Valley Country Club…Competed in over 100 Epson Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour events

combined…Also works as a part-time assistant golf coach for the Denison Men and Women’s

Varsity golf teams…Served as the Graduate Assistant Women's Golf Coach at Ohio University

from 2016-2018…Played college golf at the University of North Carolina where she was an ACC Team Championship winner, NCGA Academic All-American and led the 2011 Tar Heels to the second ACC Championship in school history…Played in three U.S. Women’s Amateurs…Won two Ohio High School State Championships…Winner, 2009 Ohio State Amateur.