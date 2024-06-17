How to Watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Hello, Sahalee . It's good to be back!

The 2024 KPMG Women's Championship returns to Seattle this week, packed with plenty of star power. World No. 1 Nelly Korda, the 2021 Champion, leads a star-studded field that includes Brooke Henderson, who won the last time Sahalee hosted in 2016, along with Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang and plenty more of the best golfer's in the world.

Golf Channel and NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, while Peacock will stream select hours of coverage, as well. Here’s the schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday, June 20

4-6 p.m., Peacock

6-10 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday, June 21

4-6 p.m., Peacock

6-10 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, June 22

1-3 p.m., Peacock

3-6 p.m., NBC

6-8 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday, June 23

12-3 p.m., Peacock

3-7 p.m., NBC