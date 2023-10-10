Hazeltine National Golf Club Named Site of the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The PGA of America announced today that Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, has been selected as the site of the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.



Hazeltine will be hosting its fifth PGA of America championship following the 2002 PGA Championship, 2009 PGA Championship, 2016 Ryder Cup and 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Hazeltine will also host the 2029 Ryder Cup.



In 2019, Hannah Green captured her first major championship and was just the third player in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship history to win wire-to-wire. Green finished at 9-under 279 for a one-stroke victory and became the third Australian to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hannah Green after her win in 2019.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to return to Hazeltine National Golf Club for the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing. “Hazeltine has proven to be an elite host site that attracts spectators from across the country as well as Canada to our championships. We are excited to bring the best women golfers in the world back to Minnesota.”

The Championship is a collaboration between the PGA of America, the LPGA and KPMG, which focuses on the development, advancement and empowerment of women on and off the golf course.

"Providing LPGA Tour athletes more opportunities to compete at prestigious venues like Hazeltine is vital to advancing the women's game," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "When the world's top female golfers play on renowned courses that fans recognize, it expands our exposure and allows our players to showcase their incredible talent and inspire others within the context of this sport's rich history and tradition.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, broadcast in partnership with NBC and Golf Channel, connects an annual major golf championship with a women’s leadership summit (KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit) and an ongoing charitable initiative (KPMG Future Leaders Program) to inspire and develop new generations of female leaders.





“We are excited that the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will once again be hosted at Hazeltine National Golf Club and we are proud that the Championship, in conjunction with the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit and the KPMG Future Leaders Program, continues to elevate women on and off the golf course,” said Laura Newinski, KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and Chief Operating Officer.



Founded in 1962, Hazeltine is the only club in the country selected to host the Ryder Cup for a second time. Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed a long and demanding layout to test the best players in golf; over time, he modified many holes to adapt to the needs of major championship play. In 2023, Hazeltine partnered with Love Golf Design led by 2016 Ryder Cup Captain, Davis Love III. Love and his team have been tasked to lead the club through a master planning of the championship golf course.

No. 16 at Hazeltine.

“We are committed to elevating women on and off the golf course through the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said Hazeltine National Golf Club President Dan Mulheran. “Bringing this event back to Hazeltine National provides another world-class venue on which the world’s best women golfers can compete.”



The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which began in 1955 and is the second-oldest major in women’s golf, annually features an exceptionally strong field. The 156-player field includes the top eight finishers from the previous year’s LPGA Professionals National Championship plus the winner of the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held June 20-23 at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will take place at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.