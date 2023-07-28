Eight PGA/LPGA Professionals Qualify for 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Former Epson Tour player and current LPGA Professionals Apprentice Alexandra (Allie) White triumphed in a playoff over PGA/LPGA Professional Sandra Changkija on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort to win the 2023 LPGA Professionals National Championship.

And as a result of their finish, the names below earned spots on the Corebridge Financial PGA Team to play the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, June 19-23, at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington:

Allie White, LPGA Apprentice; Lancaster, Ohio

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA; Orlando, Florida

Jennifer Borocz, PGA; Winter Garden, Florida

Samantha Morrell, LPGA; Naples, Florida

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, PGA/LPGA; Fleming Island, Florida

Joanna Coe, PGA; Haverford, Pennsylvania

Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA; Knoxville, Tennessee

Wendy Ward, LPGA; Spokane, Washington

“It’s really exciting to get to play in a major,” said Changkija (below), the PGA/LPGA First Assistant Professional at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate “I make sure to enjoy the perks of that week and being able to play the golf course. It’s definitely a treat.”

Borocz, the PGA Senior Director of Membership & Finance for the North Florida PGA Section in Orlando, is looking forward to returning to the major stage.

“I’ve been able to qualify for two KPMG Women’s PGA Championships,” Borocz explained. “I’ve also played in two PGA Professional Championships and I was on the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup Team. These big events are just special. You just try to go out there, play the best golf that you can, take in every moment, learn things, and just have fun with your friends and your family supporting you.”

Morrell, a LPGA Assistant Professional at Warwick Country Club in Rhode Island and Teaching Professional at Durland Golf School at Naples Grande in Florida, can’t wait to play against the world’s best at Sahalee.

“This will be my fourth major, all of which were KPMG Women’s PGA Championships,” she said. “What makes playing in a major so special is just being on the driving range, and there goes Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda. You share the same practice facilities, locker room and dining room. To make a statement and be at that major is amazing. It’s also cool to brush shoulders with the big girls.”

The PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Connelly-Eiswerth is ready to embrace the challenge of a major next summer.

“This will be the sixth KPMG Championship that I’ve qualified for, and I also qualified for the 2015 US Women’s Open,” she shared. “KPMG is a wonderful event that we have the opportunity to play in. Major championships are difficult. They tend to be very narrow fairways, fast greens, and thick rough, so it’s a great challenge. In the end, it’s just really great to get out there and showcase the LPGA and PGA Professionals.”

Coe (above), the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia and New Jersey native, felt at home this year at Baltusrol, but is already eyeing Sahalee.

“Playing in another major, it feels like every time is more special than the one before,” Coe said. “For me, Baltusrol was unbelievable because it was pretty close to Philadelphia. My family came. I played with Maria Fassi and Mariah Stackhouse. I played pretty darn well, too. So, I am looking forward to doing the same next year.”

And at Sahalee, another Corebridge PGA Team member will be close to home: Wendy Ward, a LPGA Teaching Professional at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Club in Spokane, Washington.

“It’s super special to qualify for KPMG because I just got through the LPGA Teaching Certification to officially become a Class A Teaching Professional,” Ward shared. “Sahalee is only about a four-hour drive from Spokane, so it was quite the incentive to qualify. I was lucky to sneak in there right on the number. It’s going to be fun to get to play that event in front of some hometown friends and family that will come over from Spokane."