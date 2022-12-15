Sahalee Country Club Named Site of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The PGA of America announced today that Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, has been selected as the site of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Sahalee Country Club hosted the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as well as the 1998 PGA Championship. In 2016 at Sahalee, Brooke Henderson defeated then-No. 1 Lydia Ko with a birdie in a one-hole playoff to win her first major championship. In 1998, Vijay Singh recorded a final-round 2-under par 68 to finish at 9-under and win his first major championship.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to bring the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the best women players in the world back to a premier venue in the Pacific Northwest,” said PGA President John Lindert. “Sahalee Country Club was an outstanding host for the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and has a rich history in hosting major championships. We are excited to return to Washington in 2024.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be conducted in Summer 2024. The Championship is a collaboration between the PGA of America, the LPGA and KPMG, which focuses on the development, advancement and empowerment of women on and off the golf course.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, broadcast in partnership with NBC and Golf Channel, connects a world-class, annual major golf championship with a women’s leadership summit (KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit) and an ongoing charitable initiative (KPMG Future Leaders Program) to inspire and develop new generations of female leaders.

“We are thrilled that the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will once again be hosted at Sahalee Country Club and look forward to coming together for this historic event in 2024,” said Amy Banovich, KPMG Seattle Office Managing Partner. “The Championship has had a major impact on women’s golf and continues to elevate women off the course through the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program.”

Designed by Ted Robinson in 1969 and renovated by Rees Jones in 1996, Sahalee Country Club takes its name after the Chinook phrase “High Heavenly Ground.” The par-72 layout was carved out of the tall, majestic Cedar and Douglas Fir trees native to the Pacific Northwest and is consistently ranked among America’s greatest courses.

“Sahalee is excited to add to our rich history of hosting major championship golf,” said Sahalee Country Club Director of Golf, Bryan Nicholson, PGA. “We look forward to welcoming back the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and working with the PGA of America to showcase the greatest women golfers in the world at our High Heavenly Ground.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship annually features one of the strongest fields in women’s golf. The 156-player field includes the top eight finishers from the previous year’s LPGA Professionals National Championship plus the winner of the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

The Championship, which is operated by the PGA of America in close collaboration with the LPGA, has built on the history and tradition of the LPGA Championship, which began in 1955 and is the second-oldest major in women’s golf.

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held June 21-25 on the Lower Course at historic Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will take place at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.



