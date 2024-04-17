2024 USDGA Championship Starts Monday at PGA Golf Club in Florida

The 2024 USDGA Championship returns to PGA Golf Club’s Ryder Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida, April 22-24 for the second consecutive year.

The PGA of America is once again the presenting partner of the Championship, as the former U.S. Disabled Golf Open Championship officially launches its new name, the USDGA Championship.

The USDGA Championship will feature 90 players competing in a 54-hole, three-round stroke-play event beginning with the first round on April 22.

PGA Golf Club's Ryder Course.

The USDGA’s mission is to provide people with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities an opportunity to showcase their ability in a golf championship at a high level. Golfers must have a handicap index of 36.4 or lower and a WR4GD pass in order to register.

“We are constantly delighted to witness the enthusiasm of numerous golfers eager to come and display their skills on the golf course,” said USDGA Founder and Championship Coordinator Jason Faircloth. “From the first two championships that ended in a playoff to having a female champion last year who couldn't even play 9 holes the day before, let alone participate in a 54-hole event and emerge victorious. This Championship offers an opportunity to inspire golfers to believe in their potential beyond limits set by others, making it one of the largest adaptive golf events globally. Hopefully, in the future, we can further expand and enhance this event.”

Bailey Bish (middle) won the Women's Division of the fifth U.S. Disabled Open.

The 2023 USDGA Championship was won in May by Chad Pfeifer of Nampa, Idaho (Men’s) and Bailey Bish of Tucson, Arizona (Women’s). World Golf Hall of Fame Member and Honorary PGA of America Member Dennis Walters won the Seated Division, and Eliseo Villanueva of Fayetteville, North Carolina, won the Senior Division (50 and over).

“I am very excited to return to the USDGA Championship,” said Bish. “The tournament will always have a special place in my heart because it was the first 54-hole tournament that I won. The USDGA runs an amazing event, the course is beautiful and the other participants and volunteers make it extra special.”

The inaugural championship was held in 2018 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, with 48 golfers from eight countries participating.

Designed by Tom Fazio, the Ryder Course at PGA Golf Club is named in honor of Samuel Ryder, the namesake and founder of the Ryder Cup. With its majestic pine trees and challenging water hazards, the Ryder Course has a distinctive Carolina-feel. With various hole locations, you could play this course every day and discover a different layout.

For more information, please visit usdgagolf.org