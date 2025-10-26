2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship: Justin Hicks Leads by 1 Entering Final Round

Justin Hicks kept plugging away in Saturday’s third round of the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

With challenging winds and PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker course providing its usual stern test, Hicks (Wellington, Fla.) knew that if he trusted himself the positive results would come.

The PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge Country Club proved himself right, navigating an “up and down day” to shoot 3-under-par 69 and claim a one-shot lead at 7-under-par 209 through 54 holes.

“I’m trying to keep marching forward right now because these courses are really tough,” said Hicks. “It’s really hard with the wind out there as well. I was trying not to change anything, just keep doing what I do, which is try to drive it straight, put it on the green and give myself looks. I have to keep plugging away and trusting myself as much as I can.”

Justin Hicks.

Defending Senior PPC Champion Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) is second, one shot back at 6-under-par 210. Second-round co-leaders David Roesch (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) and Rohan Allwood (Prosperity, S.C.) are T-3, two shots back at 5-under-par 211. Ryan Malby (Kalispell, Mont.) and Tim Cantwell (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) are T-5, three shots back at 4-under-par 212.

Hicks started strong with birdies at the par-4 2nd and 5th holes. He countered a bogey at the par-3 6th with his third front-nine birdie at the par-5 7th. After bogeying the par-4 9th, Hicks made the turn at 1-under-par 35.

The South Florida PGA Member’s lone back-nine bogey came at the par-3 11th before a dominant stretch of three consecutive birdies on holes 15-17 vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard.

“I felt like I was playing just the way I played all day,” said Hicks. “I made a few more putts and I think that’s what it really gets down to, staying patient on the greens.”

The 50-year-old Hicks— a seven-time winner in the South Florida PGA Section and Southeast Chapter in 2025 —is competing in his first Senior PGA Professional Championship. Earlier this year, Hicks finished T-9 in the PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club, which earned him a spot in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club as part of the Corebridge Financial Team (MC).

“I’m still playing some pretty good golf,” said Hicks. “I’m still finding a way to beat these young guys in my Section for now. I’ve got a 14-year-old son who is a scratch golfer. He keeps me pretty competitive, too. Having the opportunity to play four TOUR events this year, two of which were Majors (U.S. Open), certainly it’s a lot of good experience for me to draw upon. It’s a matter of getting in the right mindset, trusting myself and continuing to be myself.”

Morin, a PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis, registered a front-nine 1-over-par 37 after collecting bogeys at the par-5 1st and par-4 5th holes along with a birdie at the par-5 7th. The South Florida PGA Member got his game going with consecutive birdies on holes 12-13 followed by another at the par-4 15th. After bogeying the par-3 17th, Morin rebounded with a clutch birdie at the par-4 18th to finish at 2-under-par 70.

Alan Morin hits his tee shot.

“It was a grinding day just because of the wind,” said Morin. “I kept hanging in there and hitting shots and tried to make a few putts here and there. With those conditions, you aren’t going to get a whole lot of low scores. It’s one of those days where pars were good.”

Roesch, PGA Director of Instruction at Storm’s Golf Range, and Allwood, PGA Head Golf Professional at Chester Golf Club, both shot 1-over-par 73.

Malby, a PGA Life Member from the Pacific Northwest PGA Section, posted an even-par 72. Cantwell, a PGA Teaching Professional at PGA National Golf Club, finished at 1-over-par 73.

Mark Brown (Hobe Sound, Fla.) is T-13 after shooting the low round of the day at 4-under-par 68. 74 players made the 54-hole cut at 8-over-par to advance to Sunday’s finale on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker course.

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $350,000 purse, including the winner’s share of $31,100.

The top 35 finishers will earn a berth in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship, set for April 16-19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, as members of the Corebridge Financial Team.