2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship: Roesch, Allwood Share One-Shot Lead Following Second Round

David Roesch and Rohan Allwood approached Friday's second round of the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship with similar strategies: Keep things simple and hit good shots.

That blueprint paid off as Roesch (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) registered a 4-under-par 68 on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker course while Allwood (Prosperity, S.C.) recorded a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 on the Dye course, giving both a 6-under-par total of 138 and sharing a one-stroke lead following round two.

Tim Cantwell (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) is third, one shot back at 5-under. Five players are two shots back at T-4: Steve Holmes (Ventura County, Calif.), Justin Hicks (Wellington, Fla.), Ryan Malby (Kalispell, Mont.), Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Matt Schalk (Erie, Colo.).

Roesch, PGA Director of Instruction at Storm’s Golf Range, entered the second round T-10 after shooting 2-under-par 70 at the Dye course on Thursday. He started his round on a high note with a birdie at the par-5 1st. Following back-to-back bogeys at the par-4 2nd and 3rd holes, the Wisconsin Golf Hall of Famer caught fire with four consecutive birdies on holes 5-8.

“I birdied the first hole and then hit a couple loose shots there and made back-to-back bogeys,” said Roesch. “I really turned it around with some really good golf swings, and made a couple birdies there. The course is tough. You really have to hit precise shots in order to even sometimes make pars.”

Roesch, who won the Wisconsin Senior PGA Professional Championship in July, made the turn at 2-under-par 34 after a bogey at the par-4 9th hole. He collected a trio of back-nine birdies, including his eighth and final birdie of the day at the par-4 15th.

“You really have to go out there and have to play well and hit good golf shots,” said Roesch. “That’s all I’m trying to do. If I keep doing that, I think good things will keep coming.”

Allwood, PGA Head Golf Professional at Chester Golf Club, started his second round on the Dye course’s par-5 10th hole and opened with four consecutive pars. He logged his lone first-nine birdie at the par-4 14th and made the turn at 1-under-par 35.

Allwood’s steady play continued as he recorded pars on holes 1-5. The Carolinas PGA Member notched back-to-back birdies at the par-3 6th and par-5 7th.

Rohan Allwood.

“The par 3 was pretty good,” said Allwood. “I hit a shot, honestly left of where I was trying to hit it, but it ended up really good just beyond and right of the hole. I rolled in a very slick putt, straight downhill, straight down green, straight downwind and it went right in the center of the cup.”

Allwood, who began the day T-2 following a first-round 3-under-par 69 (Wanamaker), looks to maintain a controlled approach over the weekend.

“I tried to keep it in the fairway and hit as many greens as I could out there, which is really really tough,” said Allwood. “Trying to keep it as simple as possible, make shots nice and tight where putts become a little easier to make. Obviously, a goal is to hit 18 greens, if you can do that you really aren’t going to shoot a bad number out there.”

Cantwell, a PGA Teaching Professional at PGA National Golf Club, recorded a 3-under-par 69 on the Dye. The South Florida PGA Member totalled six birdies, which helped overcome a bogey at the par-4 8th and a double bogey at the par-4 14th.

Tim Cantwell is tied for third.

“I played real solid, just tried to play to the center of the greens and move from there,” said Cantwell. “Probably when we hit about No. 6, the wind really started to whip up so I tried to hit some quality shots, and tried to hit to the middle of the greens. I played conservative, really. I didn’t want to take any chances out there with the wind kicking up and I played pretty well.”

Holmes, a PGA Teaching Professional at Rustic Canyon Golf Course, posted a 1-under-par 71 (Dye) after a first-round 3-under-par 69 (Wanamaker).

Hicks, a PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge Country Club, followed his opening-round 2-under-par 70 (Wanamaker) with 2-under-par 70 (Dye) on Friday.

Malby, a PGA Life Member from the Pacific Northwest PGA Section, shot 1-under-par 71 (Wanamaker) after a first-round 3-under-par 69 (Dye) on Thursday.

Morin, a PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis and the defending Senior PPC Champion, posted a 1-under-par 71 (Wanamaker) after shooting a first-round 3-under-par 69 (Dye).

Schalk, PGA General Manager at Colorado National Golf Club, shot 1-under-par 71 (Wanamaker) after a first-round 3-under-par 69 (Dye).

Barry Milstead (Castle Rock, Colo.) made a hole-in-one with his 8-iron on the Dye course’s par-3, 181-yard 13th hole. Following the second round, 99 players made the initial cut at 6-over-par.

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $350,000 purse, including the winner’s share of $31,100.

The top 35 finishers will earn a berth in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship, set for April 16-19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, as members of the Corebridge Financial Team.

The 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship, supported by Golf Channel and PXG, resumes tomorrow on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker course before a second cut to the low 70 scorers and ties.