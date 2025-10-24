Senior PGA Professional Championship 2025: Todd Ormsby Fires 4-Under, Takes One-Shot Lead in First Round

Todd Ormsby started strong and never looked back in Thursday’s opening round of the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club.

Ormsby (LaGrange, Ga.) began his round with a birdie on the Dye course’s par-5 10th hole, paving the way for a flawless, bogey-free 4-under-par 68 and a one shot lead.

Eight players are T-2 at 3-under: Boomer Erick (Hingham, Mass.), Ryan Malby (Kalispell, Mont.), defending champion Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.), Matt Schalk (Erie, Colo.), Steve Holmes (Ventura County, Calif.), Jeff Gove (Sandpoint, Idaho), Rohan Allwood (Prosperity, S.C.) and David Ladd (West Palm Beach, Fla.). Eleven additional players are tied for 10th at 2-under.

Ormsby, the PGA Director of Golf at Highland Country Club, collected six consecutive pars on holes 11-16 following his opening birdie. He added back-to-back birdies at the par-5 17th and par-4 18th to make the turn at 3-under 33.

“I drove it pretty well today,” said Ormsby. “I hit a lot of greens, missed a couple in a bad spot, but managed to get up and down. I drove it well, hit it in the center of the greens, played smart golf and had some putts drop.”

Ormsby, a 7-time Georgia PGA Section winner this year, secured pars on holes 1-3 after making the turn. The pivotal moment of his round occurred at the par-4 4th where his initial drive veered left. Ormsby hit a provisional, but ended up locating his original drive before drilling a 7-iron to 12 feet en route to a crucial birdie. He then concluded his stellar opening round with five consecutive pars.

“I managed to get a birdie out of a hole where I was staring bogey straight in the face,” said Ormsby. “Those are really nice. It was, honestly, boring golf, hitting some fairways, hitting some greens and making a few putts. But that one, we stole one there, so that was good on 4.”

Boomer Erick.

Erick, the PGA Director of Golf at Boston Golf Club, began his morning on the Dye’s front nine. He birdied the par-4 2nd and par-5 5th to make the turn at 2-under. Following birdies at the par-5 10th and par-3 13th, Erick posted back-to-back bogeys on holes 16-17. He rebounded quickly by sinking a 30-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th to finish at 69.

“I got the good breaks at the right time,” said Erick. “I played probably one of my best rounds I’ve had in years. I didn't make a lot of mistakes. I just had really good energy, a really great group, really good starting times. We avoided the wind. I would say those four things were pretty key.”

Erick, who turned 50 in June, is competing in his first Senior PGA Professional Championship after previously appearing in both the PGA Professional Championship and Assistant PGA Professional Championships.

“I played in the U.S. Senior Open five days after my 50th birthday,” said Erick. “So that was incredible, that was like a dream come true. And now, getting to compete in the Senior PPC here, I've always wanted to do it. I played in the Assistant PPC, and I've played in the National PPC and now the Senior. So, just keep checking some goals off.”

Morin, PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis, is among those T-2 following his first-round 69 on the Dye course. He started with seven consecutive pars before recording his lone front-nine birdie at the par-4 8th. Morin ignited his round at the par-5 10th. After hitting his drive down the middle, Morin hit a 21-degree hybrid from 232 yards “right where I wanted” to approximately 15 feet, pin high and left of the flag and then successfully sank the eagle putt.

Morin added his final birdie of the day at the par-3 13th and lipped out for bogey at the par-3 16th.

“I played with two other former champs today, which was fun,” said Morin. “I wanted to get off to a good start, no doubt. I mean, we all do. It was playing a little tough out there. The wind was blowing, it was kind of gusty, so there were a couple of times it was hard to pick a club. And then you have to commit to it, of course, and hope the wind doesn't get you. Always want to come off with a good start, especially with all your friends at work and everybody down here in the South Florida Section watching us.”

Schalk, the PGA General Manager at Colorado National Golf Club, was one of the past champions playing alongside Morin (Frank Esposito, T-35). Schalk tallied five birdies in his first-round 69 on the Dye.

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $350,000 purse, including the winner’s share of $31,100.

The top 35 finishers will earn a berth in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship, set for April 16-19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, as members of the Corebridge Financial Team.

The 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship resumes tomorrow on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker and Dye courses before a cut to the low 90 scorers and ties. A second cut following Saturday’s third round will be made to the low 70 scorers and ties. Saturday’s third and Sunday’s final round will take place exclusively on the Wanamaker course.