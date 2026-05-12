2026 PGA Championship Features Comprehensive Digital and Broadcast Coverage through PGAChampionship.com, App, Social Media, ESPN & CBS

The 2026 PGA Championship, taking place May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, will feature new and extensive, in-depth coverage across the PGA of America’s digital suite and broadcast partners CBS Sports and ESPN.

New LIVE Dedicated Range Show

The PGA Championship Range Show Powered by T-Mobile is an expanded live show broadcasting from the range at Aronimink Golf Club that will offer a comprehensive look into preparation for a Major Championship. Hosts Smylie Kauffman, Charlie Hulme and Alexandra O’Laughlin will be accompanied by a roster of PGA of America Golf Professionals: Nick Biondi, Ryan Hager, Nick Iacono, Cathy Kim, Erika Larkin, and Tessa Teachman who will serve as analysts.

Hosted on-site LIVE at Aronimink’s practice range, talent will roam and speak with PGA Coaches, players, caddies and more. The entire show will be delivered wirelessly with 5G technology, back to the PGA’s production studio in Frisco, Texas, and streamed directly on the official PGA Championships App and YouTube.

“The PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile is the vehicle we envisioned when trying to combine the story of PGA Coaches with the inside look at preparing for a Major Championship that fans want,” said Kevin Hyland, PGA of America Director of Digital Content. “We’re delivering this content with new technology on new platforms and providing a real, relatable perspective for at-home golfers. Teaching and coaching is a vital part of countless PGA of America Golf Professionals’ stories and T-Mobile 5G helps us seamlessly tell it with ultra-fast and low-latency connectivity.”

PGA Championships App and Comprehensive Digital Coverage

The official PGA Championship App and web experience returns with an extensive lineup of features.

Users both in attendance or following remotely will be able to view 3D shot trails, advanced analytics, and play-by-play scoring that brings every shot to life. The platform will deliver videos of virtually every televised and streamed shot directly into player scorecards, ensuring no birdie or memorable moment goes unseen.

For spectators onsite at Aronimink, the PGA Championships App serves as a high-tech concierge at your fingertips. Features for the attending fan include:

NEW FOR 2026

Plan Your Day (Powered by CapTech): An interactive feature that curates customized, real-time itineraries based on each fan’s preferences.

Seat Finder (Powered by T-Mobile): Fans can instantly see which grandstands have the most available seating while receiving updates in near real time.

PGA Course Companion (Powered by T-Mobile): A virtual assistant that offers instant voice or text responses for fans traversing the grounds of Aronimink.

Interactive Map: Fans can locate their favorite players in real time and navigate around Aronimink with ease via the wayfinding feature.

For those following the Championship away from Aronimink, the app delivers a front-row seat to the action. The new Quick Catch Up feature provides a chronological snapshot of the Championship’s biggest moments, updating throughout the day. Fans can personalize their experience by favoriting players to receive video push alerts of their top shots and round recaps. Additionally, T-Mobile Roar Moments will bring the most consequential shots of the Championship directly to mobile devices throughout the week.

In addition to comprehensive video highlights, fans will also be able to follow the action as it happens on the official app and web experience, with live coverage from SiriusXM’s PGA Championship Radio, no sign in or subscription needed. Live betting odds provided by theScore Bet will be woven directly into the digital experience, offering real-time markets directly in player scorecards and on user lockscreens.

Finally, beyond the live action, a brand-new history experience invites fans to explore the deep lore of the PGA Championship, while a robust social media strategy will deliver over 1,000 pieces of unique content across X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

“We are ready to bring the strongest field in golf to millions of fans around the globe from the stunning grounds of Aronimink,” said Rob Smith, General Manager, PGA Digital. “We’ve made massive investments in content and product innovation to ensure this is the most seamless, high-octane digital experience in the history of the PGA Championship. Whether you’re standing at the 18th green or watching from halfway across the world, we are putting you at the center of the action.”

Winners of the Wanamaker

Following its successful debut in April, the premiere season of the Winners of the Wanamaker podcast and YouTube series is offering fans an unprecedented look into the DNA of golf’s elite. Hosted by 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem -- with past champions Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino -- the series serves as a living history of the PGA Championship, centering on the grit, strategy, and late-Sunday heroics required to hoist the iconic Wanamaker Trophy. Season 1 brings together three men who defined the "Golden Era" of professional men’s golf, collectively representing some of the greatest achievements in the history of the sport. Click here to watch the full series.

The PGA Championship has teamed up with Splash Sports, a peer-to-peer social contest platform, to host the free-to-play 2026 PGA Championship Fantasy contest. The game includes elevated prizing, headlined by a Grand Prize of a trip to the 2027 PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, including airfare, lodging, tickets to weekend rounds and the opportunity to play Fields Ranch East the day after the 2027 Championship concludes. Fans can build their fantasy rosters by picking one player each from eight different tiers. The six highest-finishing players on each roster will count toward the total fantasy score.

“Golf has become an integral part of Splash Sports and the types of contests that our players and communities seek,” said TJ Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Splash Sports. “This PGA Championship opportunity not only presents a unique way to play through the PGA of America’s specially curated tiers, but it offers fans the opportunity to win some once-in-a-lifetime prizes all while removing entry barriers, ensuring all golf enthusiasts can play.”

The 2026 Fantasy Game can be found under the “Fantasy” tab on PGAChampionship.com and in the PGA Championships App. Rosters can be submitted until the first ball of the Championship is hit on Thursday morning.

Broadcast and Streaming Coverage

CBS Sports, ESPN and ESPN+ are set to produce wire-to-wire 72-hole coverage of the 108th PGA Championship.

CBS Sports is set to broadcast the PGA Championship for the 36th consecutive year and 43rd time overall. Live multiplatform coverage will be led by the third and final rounds airing Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

CBS Sports’ digital platforms and CBS Sports Network will collectively provide extensive complementary programming surrounding the PGA Championship. Following its initial debut last month, CBS Sports’ new live post-round “Scorecard” show will be on-site and air immediately following all four rounds across CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+ and the GOLF ON CBS YouTube channel . CBS Sports HQ will feature nearly 50 hours of PGA Championship content Wednesday-Sunday.

For additional details on CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship, click here

ESPN

ESPN will provide fans with more than 235 hours of live coverage of the PGA Championship, including live telecasts during all four days of competition on ESPN and six live streams on the ESPN App.

ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship will begin on the ESPN App with two three-hour preview shows from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday. Live coverage of the First and Second Rounds of the PGA Championship will start on the ESPN App on Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m., with a Main Feed of traditional golf coverage, four Featured Group streams and a Featured Holes feed showcasing Aronimink’s Nos. 15, 16 and 17.

Live telecasts of championship play on ESPN hosted by Scott Van Pelt will begin Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., with another hour of coverage on ESPN2 from 7 to 8 p.m. On Friday, all eight hours of live coverage will be on ESPN starting at noon. Third and Final Round coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 8 a.m., with two hours of traditional golf coverage on the ESPN App, followed by three hours of coverage on ESPN starting at 10 a.m. Also, four streams of Featured Groups on the ESPN App begin at 8 a.m., with a Featured Holes stream of Nos. 13, 16 and 17 at 10:45 a.m.