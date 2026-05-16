2026 PGA Championship Round 2: Ben Kern Shines at Aronimink Golf Club

What a day. Round two ramped up the excitement at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Aronimink was playing difficult as the wind and tough pin positions combined to challenge the players. Despite the tough play, there definitely were some memorable moments.

One highlight was on the Corebridge Financial Team. PGA of America Golf Professional Ben Kern, PGA General Manager at Hickory Hills Golf Club in Grove City, Ohio, went on a birdie run and shot a 67 to end the day T-30.

“It just tells me, it shows me, it proves to myself that I can hang with these guys when I’m playing solid,” said Kern, who was 5-over for the championship when he bogged his fifth hole, the par-3 14th. From there, however, it was near-magical, that four birdies-in-a-five-hole stretch, then a birdie at the fifth that offset the bogey at the fourth.

He rode home with five solid pars and, at 1-over 141, easily made the cut.

Then again, a little bit of magic entered his picture a few weeks ago at the PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes. Making the cut on the number, but needing some torrid golf to get inside the top 20 to qualify for this major, Kern did just that to the tune of 67-71 to finish second, one behind Jesse Droemer.

His caddie that week was Randy Wachtel, the president of Hickory Hills and he did such a great job as Kern’s caddie that he’s right back at it this week at Aronimink. “He’s such a golf nut,” laughed Kern.

This is not Kern’s first rodeo, by the way, going from one tournament right into the PGA Championship. He did the same thing a few years ago, winning the Texas State Open in Tyler, Texas, then hopping into his car to drive straight to Bellerive where he was Low PGA of America Golf Professional.

Kern’s plan for the weekend? “Just keep your head down and keep going.”

In addition to the lasting memory of teeing it up in a Major Championship, the Corebridge Financial Team members also contributed significantly to the Championship's daily highlight reel.

Starting the day with a 7-player logjam at the top of the leaderboard, Round 2 thinned down that group quite a bit. Rising to the top was Maverick McNealy, who joined the steady Alex Smalley in T-1. Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup both made big moves towards the top of the leaderboard.

This sets the scene for an incredible moving day at Aronimink, where we'll see if we witness a big comeback or if the leaders extend their lead.