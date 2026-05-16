Matt Leinart’s Road to Breaking 90 at Aronimink Golf Club

Last time we checked in, Matt Leinart and PGA Coach Jim Gormley were together at Palos Verdes Golf Club to figure out how to get his game in shape for Aronimink. The goal? For Matt to shoot under 90 on Monday after the PGA Championship.

Swing Analysis

To help Matt get fully dialed in, we brought in PGA Coach Justin Kraft to perform a swing analysis for him.

Short Game Practice

Next up was working on Matt's chipping. Coach Jim had the perfect drills to help Matt get locked it around the green. And in the 19th hole.

The 19th Hole

Matt takes to the 19th hole to chat about his favorite places to enjoy a nice pour of Elijah Craig.

Since then, Matt and Coach Jim are still on the grind.

Update #1

First, they dialed in Matt's hybrid game. Grip, setup, posture. Once progress was made there, they moved on to hitting the big stick. Matt was fired up by his progress. Can't break 90 at Aronimink if you don't get off the tee well.

Update #2

With his game coming around off the tee, Matt and Coach Jim took a closer look at iron shots and chipping. The focus was something a lot of golfers struggle with, the grip. Matt also made quite the offer for Coach Jim... If Matt breaks 90, he'll give Coach Jim a bottle of Elijah Craig.

Update #3

Matt takes it to the course and shows off all the progress he's been making with Coach Jim. There were a lot of highlights and a couple lowlights but Matt is pumped to take on Aronimink.

Follow along on Matt's quest to break 90 at Aronimink!