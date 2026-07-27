2027 Ryder Cup Travel Guide: Explore Adare Manor, Limerick and Ireland’s Best Golf Destinations

There's nothing like the Ryder Cup.

And it's even more thrilling in person. For its 100th year, the Ryder Cup heads to iconic Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, and you can too. But don't forget to check out everything else the area has to offer.

Limerick is much more than a gateway to some of Ireland's great golf courses. Sitting on the River Shannon, the city combines a fascinating past with a lively present, where medieval history, Georgian architecture, traditional music and a thriving food and arts scene create an experience that's as memorable off the course as it is on it. Some of the highlights include the Limerick Museum, King John's Castle and the Limerick Greenway.

Adare Manor is quite the destination itself. Set on an 840-acre estate, Adare Manor will provide golf fans with an unforgettable Ryder Cup experience. While the Manor House immediately captures one's attention with its historic grandeur, the golf course is equally stunning. Celebrated golf architect Tom Fazio has helped take the course to the next level, with every hole combining beauty with strategy that will challenge even the best golfers in the world at the Ryder Cup. With ample areas to catch the action, fans will be thrilled with their time at Adare Manor.

While the 2027 Ryder Cup will be the highlight of the trip, Ireland's historic cities will also provide lasting memories for anyone who visits them. Two of the must-visit cities are Cork and Galway.

Cork , Ireland’s “Rebel City,” is a destination filled with character, creativity and local flavor. Wander colorful streets, explore the iconic English Market and discover a city known for its vibrant food, music and arts scene. From historic neighborhoods to scenic coastal drives, Cork showcases the warmth and personality that make Ireland so special. A few of the places to visit include Spike Island, Blarney Castle and the Titanic Experience Cobh.

Galway captures the spirit of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic coast with its colorful streets, creative energy and welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy traditional music, explore charming neighborhoods and experience a city where culture and coastal beauty meet at every turn. With its lively atmosphere and breathtaking surroundings, Galway is a perfect gateway to discovering western Ireland. Don't miss wandering down age-old alleys, walking the coastal promenade to the seaside town of Salthill, visiting the Aran Islands, or Connemara National Park.

Don't forget to sneak in some golf of your own on the trip! Tee times at Adare Manor will be tough to get around the Ryder Cup, but don't worry, the area features many bucket list courses including Lahinch Golf Club, Ballybunion Golf Club, Tralee Golf Club and Dromoland Castle Golf Club. Each of these courses is Instagram-worthy on its own, but combined they represent an experience that will never be forgotten.