3 Fun Drills to Dial In Your Driving, Chipping & Putting

Improving in golf isn’t usually about completely changing your swing. Consistency in the fundamentals is what ultimately lowers scores and separates good golfers from great ones. If you’re looking to sharpen your game, here are three simple drills to help dial in your driving, chipping, and putting.

Driving: Start Line Drill

The start line is one of the key factors in consistency off the tee. The ability to start the ball on your intended line is a major contributor to hitting more fairways.

How to do it:

Pick a target just a few feet in front of your golf ball that is directly in line with your intended target. You can place something down like a tee, ball marker, or alignment stick—or keep it simple by focusing on a discolored patch of grass or a leaf. From there, focus on keeping your clubface aligned with that spot at setup and delivering the club so the ball starts directly over it at impact. Start with half-speed swings, then gradually build up to full speed.

Why it works:

At impact, the clubface is the primary factor in the ball’s starting direction. This drill trains your eyes and promotes a more consistent setup. Getting the ball started on your intended line tightens dispersion and builds confidence off the tee.

Chipping: Club Selection Ladder

Around the green, many golfers rely on one club for every situation. While that can work, it can also be limiting depending on the lie and pin position.

How to do it:

Choose a spot just off the green and keep that same target for each shot. Then hit chip shots using different clubs, focusing on maintaining the same motion each time. Start with your highest-lofted wedge and work your way down to a 7-iron. As you go, pay attention to where each shot lands and how the trajectory influences rollout.

Why it works:

The ball reacts differently depending on the club you use—primarily in launch angle and rollout. Understanding how each club behaves allows you to make smarter decisions around the green and ultimately lower your scores.

Putting: Around-the-World Drill

Putting is the most crucial part of the game, making it the most important area to build consistency and confidence. The “Around-the-World” drill does both while simulating pressure.

How to do it:

Place six golf balls in a circle around the hole, each about three feet away. Your goal is to make all six in a row. Once you do, move back to four feet, then five, then six, and so on. Be sure to go through your full routine on every putt, just like you would on the course.

Why it works:

This drill reinforces a consistent setup and routine while improving start line control. Completing it builds confidence under pressure, which translates directly to the course.

Bringing It All Together

Effective practice doesn’t have to be complicated. Focusing on fundamentals—starting the ball on line, understanding how different clubs affect ball reaction, and building confidence on the greens—can make a meaningful impact quickly.

By consistently incorporating these drills into your practice, you’ll start to see results where it matters most—on the scorecard.