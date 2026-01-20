3 Key Lessons Behind Chris Gotterup’s Sony Open Win (And How Golfers Can Use Them)

Chris Gotterup just did something remarkable at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The 26-year-old didn’t just win his third PGA Tour event. He dominated one of golf’s most demanding tests with a performance that should have every weekend golfer taking notes.

Gotterup finished at 16-under 264, two shots clear of Ryan Gerard, and moved to No. 17 in the world rankings. A year ago, he was ranked 195th after missing the cut at this same tournament. That’s not luck. That’s a player who figured something out.

What makes Gotterup’s win so instructive is how he did it. He led the field in strokes gained off the tee and total strokes gained while ranking seventh in putting. He hit 60% of his fairways and gained over 12 strokes on the field across four days. But the real story is in the details of how he managed his game when it mattered most.

Let’s break down three specific lessons from Gotterup’s performance that you can apply to your own game.

Step 1: Control Your Mind Before You Control Your Swing

Gotterup said something after his win that every golfer needs to hear: “I felt like I was in control of my brain, which is the most important thing.”

This wasn’t just post-round platitudes. When 54-hole leader Davis Riley ran into trouble on the front nine, Gotterup didn’t get ahead of himself. He stayed patient and stuck with his game.

Action item: Before your next round, identify one mental trigger that will keep you present. It could be taking three deep breaths before each tee shot or focusing on a specific pre-shot routine. Gotterup credited his caddie Brady for keeping his head “screwed on straight.” You might not have a tour caddie, but you can create your own mental checkpoint system.

The key is recognizing that golf happens between your ears first. Gotterup’s ability to stay calm while others faltered gave him the space to execute when opportunities arose.

Step 2: Know Your Strengths and Lean Into Them Aggressively

Gotterup bombed three drives over 335 yards on the back nine Sunday. On an old-school Seth Raynor design at Waialae Country Club that doesn’t typically favor bombers, he found a way to make his power an advantage.

“This reminds me of home a little bit,” Gotterup said about the course layout. “It’s just the way the holes work.”

He averaged 319.7 yards off the tee for the week and gained over four strokes on the field with his driver. But here’s the important part: he didn’t sacrifice accuracy for distance. He hit 60% of his fairways, which isn’t tour-leading but it’s plenty good enough when you’re hitting it that far.

Action item: Stop trying to fix every weakness in your game and start maximizing your strengths. If you’re a good putter, get aggressive with approaches and trust you can clean up mistakes. If you hit your irons pure, lay back off the tee to your favorite yardages. Gotterup didn’t try to be someone else. He played his game with conviction.

Step 3: Make Putts When the Pressure Peaks

Gotterup’s putting statistics tell a compelling story. He made 78 feet and 4 inches of putts for the week and averaged just 1.66 putts per green in regulation.

But the clutch factor is what separated him. On Sunday’s back nine, with the tournament on the line, he drained a 21-footer on No. 12 and followed it with a 26-footer on No. 13, the toughest hole on the course. Then he stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th to set up one more birdie and seal the win.

Action item: Practice pressure putts specifically. Don’t just roll balls aimlessly on the practice green. Create scenarios. Tell yourself you need to make three putts in a row from 10 feet to “win.” Miss one and start over. Gotterup has now won three times in three seasons because when he gets his chances, he converts. That doesn’t happen by accident.

The beauty of Gotterup’s win is its accessibility. He didn’t shoot 59. He didn’t hole out from the fairway. He just played smart, aggressive golf while staying mentally composed. That’s something every golfer can work toward.

