3 Simple Golf Mindset Lessons From Koepka, Spieth and Si Woo Kim

By the time THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson reached the 36-hole mark, one thing had become very clear: players were not surviving at TPC Craig Ranch — they were attacking it.

Brooks Koepka opened with a bogey-free 63 fueled by sharp iron play and renewed confidence on the greens. Jordan Spieth electrified the hometown crowd Friday with another low round that put him firmly in contention. Si Woo Kim nearly made history with a run at 59 that showcased what happens when confidence and commitment collide.

For everyday golfers, watching those kinds of rounds can feel impossible to relate to.

But the truth is, keeping momentum going during a good round is not just about talent. It is about mindset, decision-making and sticking with fundamentals when things start going well.

Here are three coaching takeaways recreational golfers can learn from the hot starts in Texas.

Brooks Koepka: Stick With What’s Working

Koepka’s opening-round 63 was clean, controlled and patient. He did not force the issue. He trusted the swing changes and putting adjustments he brought into the week and stayed committed to his process.

That is a huge lesson for amateur golfers.

One of the biggest mistakes players make during a good round is suddenly trying to “protect” the score. They stop swinging freely. They guide the club. They get defensive.

Koepka looked aggressive but under control.

Coaching Tip

When you are playing well:

Keep making committed swings.

Stay with your normal routine.

Do not start steering the golf ball.

Trust the tempo that got you there.

Many golfers ruin good rounds by changing their strategy emotionally rather than staying present physically.

Quick Drill: The Tempo Reset

After every hole during your next round:

Take one deep breath. Make one slow rehearsal swing. Focus only on rhythm, not mechanics.

This helps prevent tension from creeping in once you realize you are scoring well.

Jordan Spieth: Feed Off Momentum Without Getting Ahead of Yourself

Spieth has always been one of golf’s best momentum players. When he starts seeing putts go in and wedges get close, energy builds quickly.

That happened again on Friday at TPC Craig Ranch.

But what separates elite players from everyone else is their ability to stay in the moment while momentum builds around them.

Spieth often does a great job of emotionally resetting between shots, even while riding a wave of confidence.

Coaching Tip

Good rounds are built one shot at a time.

Do not suddenly start adding up numbers on Hole 7 because you are 3-under. The second a player begins thinking about the final score, tension usually follows.

Instead:

Focus on the next target.

Commit to one shot shape.

Accept the result quickly.

Move on immediately

Quick Drill: The 10-Second Rule

After every shot:

Give yourself 10 seconds to react emotionally.

Then shift fully into preparation for the next shot.

This is one of the best ways to avoid letting one mistake derail a hot round.

Si Woo Kim: Stay Aggressive When You’re Feeling It

Few things in golf are more dangerous than a player who gets “comfortable aggressive.”

That was Si Woo Kim during his near-59 round.

When players get hot, many amateurs instinctively pull back and play safe. Elite players often do the opposite. They stay committed to aggressive targets because confidence is high and swing freedom increases.

That does not mean reckless golf. It means smart aggression.

Coaching Tip

There is a difference between:

Aggressive targets

Aggressive swings

Elite players often stay aggressive with targets while maintaining smooth tempo and balance.

If you start swinging harder because you are playing well, things can unravel quickly.

Quick Drill: The 80 Percent Swing Challenge

During practice rounds:

Hit every full shot at roughly 80 percent effort.

Focus on center-face contact and balance.

Learn how far the ball truly carries with controlled speed.

Many golfers discover their best golf happens when they swing smoother, not harder.

What Recreational Golfers Can Learn

Watching players go low at events like THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is exciting, but the biggest lessons are often mental rather than technical.

Koepka showed the importance of trusting your process.

Spieth reminded golfers to stay present emotionally.

Si Woo Kim demonstrated how confidence and controlled aggression can quickly create momentum.

The common thread?

Hot rounds usually stay hot when players avoid changing who they are mid-round.

That is true for major champions and weekend golfers alike.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.