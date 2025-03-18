3 Swing Tips You Can Use From Rory McIlroy's Win at THE PLAYERS

It took an extra three holes at TPC Sawgrass' famous final stretch this time around, but Rory McIlroy is again a PLAYERS Champion.

McIlroy defeated JJ Spaun on March 17 in an aggregate playoff on Nos. 16-18, securing his second PLAYERS title (2019) in the last six times the tournament has been held. He joins the rare air of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler as the only players to win multiple PLAYERS and major titles.

While there'll be a lot discussion on how McIlroy won, there's no debating that he's having a wonderful 2025 campaign so far, winning both at Sawgrass and Pebble Beach last month. It's an ideal time to dissect a few parts of his game that golfers can learn from . . . and have your best year yet, too.

Let's dive in.

Develop a go-to shot when you need it

There's not many places in golf as daunting as the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. Water lurks around the entire hole, just waiting for a mistake. JJ Spaun's chances were dashed when he found the trouble during the second playoff hole. Rory, however, had his "three quarter, three quarter" shot he could rely on.

Basically, the shot is a three-quarter length backswing at three-quarters of the speed of a normal shot. He used it with his wedges prior to THE PLAYERS but deployed at Sawgrass with great success, and in no bigger moment than on 17 during the playoff to ice the tournament. While golfers might not have the talent to call on that shot all the time, having a shot you can rely on when the pressure mounts is so helpful.

Notice the key parts of Rory's go-to shot: Not a full swing, and not at full speed. Control is king and tempo is how he repeats it. When you're at the range next, grab a short iron and focus on the "three quarter, three quarter" idea. You may find that the ball doesn't fly all that shorter than a normal length swing and speed. Notice the shape of the shot, how it flies a little lower with a little more straightness.

This shot can be used in tricky yardage situations with virtually any club, too. If you need to carry a hazard, stick one close or find a narrow landing zone, try the "three quarter, three quarter."

Don't forget about your short game

Rory has always been known for his impressive distance off the tee but what's helped him win a few times already this year is his play around the greens. TPC Sawgrass demands precision but also calls for astute scrambling to avoid big numbers. McIlroy was 12th in scrambling at THE PLAYERS and got up-and-down 67% of the time through four rounds.

It's a reminder that practicing your short game never goes out of the style. First, make sure you have a reliable chipping technique. Try this if you need one:

Narrow your stance and lean 60 percent of your weight on your front leg.

Place the ball a little back of middle in your stance for a descending blow. If you need some height, play it the middle with the face open a smidge.

Focus on a smooth takeaway with your big muscles (shoulders and chest) and accelerate through the ball.

The next time you're practicing, grab five balls and throw each around the green different distances and into different lies. The variability will test you a bit and simulate on-course conditions. Attempt to get all five shots up-and-down and, if you don't, start over and try for three up-and-downs. The point is to get you comfortable scrambling. And the more shots you try, the more confidence you'll gain in those same shots on the course!

When your 'A' game doesn't show up, turn to plan B

McIlroy mentioned after his win that he didn't have his best stuff during THE PLAYERS. Yet where did he end up? Holding the trophy.

Even the best in the world, who practice every day for hours and hours, can't be at the top of their game for four straight rounds, let alone sometimes 18 holes. The difference between you and your buddies and McIlroy? Rory makes due with the game he's got in the moment versus amateurs who try to force themselves into shots that require 'A' game.

A couple examples: Rory, normally a high draw hitter off the tee, went to a more reliable fade when his driver started getting squirely. Although he was T3 in birdies at THE PLAYERS, McIlroy was conservative when the shot called for it instead of getting overly aggressive. On the first playoff hole, No. 16, he had a wedge for his second shot but aimed 30 feet left of the flag to ensure he hit the green. The proof is in the pudding: he led the field in Strokes Gained: Total at TPC Sawgrass, and leads the TOUR in the same metric so far this year.

Case in point: If you notice it may not be your best day on the course, don't melt down and chock it up to a bad day. Give a more conservative approach a try like Rory: do what it takes to find the fairway, aim for the middle of the green, two-putt for pars, avoid big numbers. A little course management goes a long way when you don't have your best stuff.