The Keys Behind Justin Thomas' 62 at THE PLAYERS That All Golfers Can Copy

If you watched Justin Thomas at THE PLAYERS Championship yesterday, you witnessed something truly special.

JT's record-tying round of 10-under par 62 wasn't just impressive—it was a masterclass in momentum. One birdie led to another, one great shot inspired the next, and suddenly the impossible seemed routine.

But here's the thing about momentum in golf: it works both ways. The same force that carried the two-time PGA Champion to that historic 62 can just as easily send your round spiraling in the opposite direction.

I've been there. We all have. That three-putt leads to a rushed tee shot, which finds the trees, and before you know it, you're 4-over through three holes, wondering what happened to the swing you had on the range. Momentum might be the most underappreciated factor in golf. It's invisible on the scorecard but often determines what numbers go on it.

Today, I want to share some practical advice on harnessing positive momentum when things are going well and, perhaps more importantly, when they're not.

Keeping Positive Momentum Going

1. Stick to Your Routine

When birdies start dropping, it's tempting to ride the excitement and rush your next shot. Don't. The routine that got you those birdies is the same one that will keep them coming. Take your full pre-shot routine on every single shot, regardless of how well you're playing. Justin Thomas doesn't speed up when he's hot—if anything, he becomes more deliberate.

2. Stay Present

The quickest way to kill momentum is to start thinking about your score or projecting where you might finish. When Thomas was on his way to that 62, he wasn't thinking about tying the course record—he was fully immersed in the shot at hand. Perhaps his pitch-out second shot on the final hole, which found the water, could be seen as him getting out of sync, but his recovery from there was world-class. Focus only on the current shot, not the last one or the next one. The present moment is where momentum lives.

3. Embrace the Confidence

When you're playing well, your body knows something your mind might doubt. Trust that feeling. Allow yourself to hit shots with freedom rather than caution. Positive momentum creates a rare window where your natural abilities can shine through without the interference of doubt. Recognize these moments and swing with confidence rather than fear.

4. Ride the Energy, Control the Emotion

There's a difference between using positive energy and getting overly excited. Channel the good vibes into focused attention rather than emotional highs. Notice how the best players in the world might give a small fist pump but then immediately reset for the next shot. They use the energy but control the emotion.

Stopping Negative Momentum

1. Create a Clean Break

When things start going sideways, you need a mental reset. I tell my students to physically turn their back to the hole where they just made a mistake, take a deep breath, and imagine drawing a line in the sand. This simple act creates a psychological break between bad shots. Each hole is a new opportunity, regardless of what happened before.

2. Simplify Your Swing Thoughts

Negative momentum often sends us into fix-it mode, where we suddenly have six swing thoughts standing over the ball. When things are going poorly, reduce your thinking to one simple mechanical thought or, better yet, focus on tempo. A smooth tempo can override a multitude of technical issues and help stop the bleeding.

3. Adjust Your Expectations, Not Your Goals

There's a crucial difference. Your goal might be to break 80, but when you're struggling, your expectation for the next shot needs to be realistic. Instead of trying to make birdie to "get it back," focus on making solid contact. Lower the pressure by adjusting what you expect from yourself in the moment.

4. Find One Thing That Works

Even in your worst rounds, something is working. Maybe you're driving poorly but putting well. Focus your energy on the part of your game that's performing and use it as an anchor. If your irons are letting you down but you're rolling the ball well, take pride in your putting and let that positive feeling spread to other areas.

Golf is a game of momentum shifts. The players who manage these shifts most effectively are usually the ones holding trophies on Sunday afternoons. Next time you're on the course, pay attention to these invisible forces and use these strategies to make momentum your ally, not your enemy.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.