Unlock More Distance Off the Tee: 5 Tips Inspired by Aldrich Potgieter

20-year-old South African Aldrich Potgieter's got some pop — and he's turning heads at the Mexico Open through 36 holes.

Leading the tournament after a second-round 61 and showcasing his incredible driving distance — he's first in Driving Distance on the PGA TOUR, averaging a whopping 328.7 yards off the tee — Potgieter’s performance is a prime illustration of how distance can help you play better golf.

If you’re looking to start hitting it further, let’s start with a few basic tips that can help rather quickly, followed by a practice drill that will help you max out your speed while maintaining balance. Because without good balance, there's no long drives.

Tips for Increasing Swing Speed

1. Proper Grip and Setup: Make sure you have a comfortable grip and stance. A good grip, especially in terms of grip pressure (light), can help maximize your swing speed. Keep your posture athletic; this helps in generating power as you pivot.

2. Strength Training: Incorporate exercises that enhance your core strength and flexibility. PGA Coach Thor Parrish has some Incorporate exercises that enhance your core strength and flexibility. PGA Coach Thor Parrish has some excellent core exercises or lower body moves you can try to get started. Stronger muscles in your core, hips, and legs can produce more power and allow you to swing faster. Focus on squats, lunges and rotational exercises to improve your power and speed.

3. Use Your Lower Body: Speed doesn’t come just from the arms; it begins from your feet and works its way up. Practice the transition from your lower body. As you initiate your downswing, allow your hips to lead, pulling your arms down to create that whip effect.

4. Swing Smoothly: It’s a common misconception that swinging harder means swinging faster. Instead, focus on a smooth transition. Think about increasing your swing tempo rather than just forcing yourself to swing harder. It’s all about the efficiency of movement.

The Max Speed Drill

Step 1: Gather Your Equipment

Before you get started, you'll need a few essential items:

A launch monitor (if you have access to one) or a simple radar device to measure your ball speed and clubhead speed. Some ranges and golf domes have Toptracer technology that can assist.

Your driver

A bunch of golf balls and tees (this drill will make you sweat!)

Step 2: Warm-Up

Ana Belac of Slovenia stretches at the driving range during the first round for the 2021 KPMG Women's Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on June 24, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Warming up is crucial to preventing injuries and getting your body ready to swing. Spend 10-15 minutes doing dynamic stretches and body movements that replicate your swing motion. If you need a few examples, try these stretches that are great before hitting. This will enhance your flexibility and prepare your muscles to experience the increased tension of maximum effort swings.

Step 3: Establish Your Baseline

Before pushing your limits, take a few relaxed swings to measure your current clubhead and ball speeds. This baseline will give you a target to aim for as you proceed with the drill. Take 5-10 swings and record the highest speeds. Remember to keep your focus on maintaining balance and control.

Step 4: The Speed Challenge

Now, it’s time to crank up the intensity.

Before each swing, visualize yourself swinging faster. Set your radar device to capture your swing metrics. Take a deep breath and remember to keep your lower body stable while focusing on generating maximum speed with your upper body.

Start with 5 swings, aiming to push your limits. The challenge is to increase your speed each time without compromising your balance. This may require adjustments to your setup and a shift in focus, all while striving to surpass your initial baseline.

Repeat this step for four more sets of five balls, resting between each.

Step 5: Cool Down and Review

After your speed challenge, spend another 5-10 minutes winding down with gentle stretches. This helps reduce soreness and recover from the higher intensity work.

Now, review your results! Note the highest clubhead and ball speeds you achieved and reflect on what felt good and what didn’t. This is key to identifying areas for improvement.

By practicing regularly, analyzing your metrics and incorporating these tips, you can start amping up your driving distances a bit this season! Remember, consistency is key, and don’t forget to have fun while you work on this or any other part of your game. We know Aldrich Potgieter certainly does!

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.