Four Golf Warm-Up Exercises to Try Before Your Tee Time

We've all been there. You're running late to your tee time, and need to get loose quickly or your scores will suffer.

Not to fear! Dr. Luke Benoit , the PGA Director of Instruction at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota, sees golfers all the time who ask him the same question. Benoit says that the most important part is to get your body moving. If you're stiff on the first tee shot, it'll take your body at least a few holes to warm up and be at full power.

In the following video, Benoit details an easy warm-up that takes two minutes or less, depending on how much time you have. The theme golfers will notice is that Benoit is constantly in motion, and goes from one exercise to the next to get the blood flowing before a first tee shot.

Try out these four moves if you're running low on time!

Dr Luke. Benoit is a PGA Coach in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.