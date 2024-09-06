Three Golf Stretches to Try Before You Tee Off

Hello, golfers! My name is Roger Sali. I live in Uganda and am training to become the first Ugandan PGA of America Member!

with those around me who don't know a lot about it, and I hope that same love for golf comes through in these articles. Over the next few months, I'll be writing coaching, game improvement and fun golf stories for PGA.com that will hopefully help you get better . . . and enjoy the game a little more!

First up: My favorite golf stretches! These are all pretty straightforward, and you only need a golf club for one. If you're running low on time, try these three before your first tee shot so you're loose and limber!

Cross-Body Stretch

This first stretch is a great way to loosen up your shoulders. I just pull one arm across my chest and hold it with my other hand. This really targets the muscles in my shoulder, especially the rotator cuff and deltoids. Keeping these muscles flexible is super important because it allows for a smoother, more powerful swing and reduces the risk of shoulder injuries during my game.



Duration: 2x per shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds.

Standing Lat Stretch With Club

For this stretch, I hold a golf club overhead and lean sideways. This move really stretches out my lats and obliques, which are key muscles for rotation during my swing. The more flexible these muscles are, the better my shoulder turn will be during my backswing and follow-through. It also helps me maintain good posture throughout my swing, leading to more consistent shots.

Duration: 2x each way. Hold for 30 seconds.

Hip Flexor Stretch

In this stretch, I get into a lunge position with one knee on the ground and hold my golf club out in front for balance. This targets my hip flexors, which are crucial for the lower body movement in a golf swing. By stretching these muscles, I increase my hip mobility, which is essential for a powerful swing. Plus, it helps prevent lower back pain, which is something many golfers struggle with. Keeping my hip flexors flexible allows me to rotate better and shift my weight more effectively during the swing.

Duration: 2x each way. Hold for 30 seconds.