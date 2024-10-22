Answering Golf Myths & Misconceptions

With the calendar showing late October, and Halloween getting closer by the day, it seems rather appropriate that we discuss something a little spooky.

Golf myths.

Yes, you likely know a few. Keep your head down. Don't look up! Aim at the pin. The longer you practice, the better you'll get.

As golfers, we know these myths (and plenty more) and if we're not careful, it's easy to succumb to believing them. That's why before we go too far down that path, we've asked a few mythbusters to set us straight.

PGA of America Golf Professionals Dr. Luke Benoit and Justin Kraft, both Directors of Instruction at courses in the Minneapolis suburbs, have seen their fair share of myths come to fruition on the lesson tee. So, we asked them to pin-point a few of the most common ones they see, and how golfers can avoid the misconceptions to start playing better.

Myth: Keep your head down

This has to be perhaps the most popular golf myth in the lexicon of myths. If you're a golfer, you've either said it (be honest), gotten the advice or heard someone else share it. Which is fine! That's why its a common myth.

Kraft, who sees golfers all the time try to keep their head down at Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata, Minnesota has this solution:

Myth: Aim at every flag

This is an interesting one, right? Yes, we're told to aim for the flag. How else are you supposed to get it close to the hole? The problem is, most golfers rarely get it close to the flag when they're aiming at said flag. Plus, sometimes the pin is tucked near trouble (like water or sand, or worse) and can cause disaster.

Benoit, who teaches at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota, has something to try when you're practicing at the range:

Myth: The longer you practice, the faster you'll improve

We all know the key to getting better is practicing, but how many times do you find yourself just aimlessly beating balls on the range? It makes sense to believe that the longer you spend hitting balls, putts or chips, the quicker you'll improve. Not so.

In order to shave strokes from your score, you need to enter performance mode during your practice. What does that mean? We'll let Luke bust this myth:

While these are a few of plenty of golf misconceptions, hopefully Luke and Justin's tips steer you away from the myths . . . and toward playing better golf!

Dr. Luke Benoit and Justin Kraft are PGA Coaches in the Minneapolis area. Find a coach near you.