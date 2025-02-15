How to Hit Out of Heavy Rough: 10 Keys to Escape Every Time

Torrey Pines has shown its teeth through two rounds of The Genesis Invitational. The combination of wet conditions the past three days and some gnarly, deep rough on the burly South Course has wreaked havoc on the game's best.

At the midway point, Davis Thompson sits at 8-under par, one clear of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg lurking. However, the real story may be that only 17 players are under par through 36 holes, and 54 out of the 72 in the field found themselves at even par or higher. In other words, the rough has been rough so far this week at Torrey.

If navigating deep rough is a chore for some of the game's best players, then it's often a nightmare scenario for us everyday golfers. Today, I want to share a practical solution for learning to escape the rough more often.

Here's a step-by-step practice routine to help you improve your chances of getting out of the rough with more success:

Equipment Needed:

Golf club (a higher lofted club, like a pitching wedge or 9-iron, is recommended)

Golf balls

A spot on the course or driving range with deep rough

1. Setup

Find a patch of deep rough at your practice facility.

Drop several golf balls into the rough to simulate real-course conditions.

Rory McIroy battling the heavy rough at Torrey Pines.

2. Club Selection

Choose a higher-lofted club (like a pitching wedge or 9-iron) to help get the ball airborne from the thick grass.

3. Setup and Alignment

Position the ball slightly back in your stance (closer to your back foot).

Stand with a wider stance than usual for more stability.

Slightly open your clubface to add loft and help the ball escape the rough.

4. Weight Distribution:

Place a little more weight on your front foot.

This encourages a descending blow into the ball, which is necessary to chop through the thick grass.

5. Grip

Hold the club a bit tighter than usual to prevent the club's rotation from being affected by the thick grass.

Ludvig Åberg.

6. Swing Thought

Use a steeper swing shape. Take the club back more vertically and aim to hit down sharply on the ball.

Focus on hitting the ball first, then the grass. A clean, descending strike is key to getting out of the rough.

7. Follow-through and Finish

Allow your follow-through to be shorter and more controlled.

Because of the thick grass, it may not be as full or free-flowing as a regular swing.

8. Practice Rhythm

Perform this drill with several balls to get used to the feeling.

Focus on rhythm and confidence in your ability to strike the ball as cleanly as possible.

9. Evaluate

Observe your results and adjust your approach as needed.

If the ball isn't getting out with enough height, focus on a steeper swing path or adjust your weight positioning.

10. Repetition

Repeat this drill regularly in different spots of deep rough to gain consistent results.

Depending on the depth and thickness of the rough, what you consider a successful result should be something you have realistic expectations about. The rough is called rough for a reason. While incredible shots such as Rory's from Thursday's round are possible, the expectation should be to get out of the situation to the best of your abilities.

Practicing this drill regularly will boost your confidence and efficiency in managing deep rough situations on the course and give you a feeling of accomplishment and progress.

Remember, consistent practice and repetition are the keys to improving in any aspect of the game.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.